TORONTO, July 4, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. today announced a special cash distribution for the ETF Series units (TSX: ZMMK) of BMO Money Market Fund (the "Fund").

Investors who hold ETF Series units of the Fund at the close of business on July 11, 2025, will receive the cash distribution on July 18, 2025. The tax characteristics of this distribution will be reported in 2026.

Details of the per-unit distribution amount are as follows:

Fund Series Cash Distribution

per Unit ($) BMO Money Market Fund ETF Series (TSX: ZMMK) 0.015

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the ETF Facts document or simplified prospectus of the applicable BMO Mutual Fund before investing. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of April 30, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

