Jun 25, 2025, 14:00 ET
In the news release, BMO Announces Cash and Reinvested Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for June 2025, issued June 20, 2025 by BMO Financial Group - Communications over Cision, the monthly cash distribution per unit amount for ticker symbol ZXCO was incorrect. The complete, corrected news release follows:
BMO Announces Cash and Reinvested Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for June 2025
TORONTO, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the June 2025 cash and reinvested distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of exchange-traded series of units of the BMO Mutual Funds (collectively, the "ETF Series") that distribute monthly and quarterly, as set out in the table below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and the ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds at the close of business on June 27, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable on July 3, 2025.
The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds is June 27, 2025.
Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:
Monthly Distributions
|
FUND NAME
|
FUND TICKER
|
CASH DISTRIBUTION
|
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
ZAG
|
0.040
|
BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF
|
ZMBS
|
0.060
|
BMO Discount Bond Index ETF
|
ZDB
|
0.030
|
BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZEF
|
0.045
|
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
|
ZEB
|
0.145
|
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF
|
ZRE
|
0.090
|
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF
|
ZUT
|
0.070
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZHY
|
0.056
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZJK
|
0.090
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZJK.U
|
0.085
|
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF
|
ZPR
|
0.050
|
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPR.U
|
0.080
|
BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZLC
|
0.060
|
BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFL
|
0.030
|
BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPL
|
0.037
|
BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCM
|
0.055
|
BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFM
|
0.030
|
BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZMP
|
0.035
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZMU
|
0.044
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZIC
|
0.061
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZIC.U
|
0.045
|
BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF
|
ZRR
|
0.050
|
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCS
|
0.045
|
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFS
|
0.030
|
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPS
|
0.030
|
BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZSU
|
0.045
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
ZUAG
|
0.065
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZUAG.F
|
0.065
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUAG.U
|
0.065
|
BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZHP
|
0.090
|
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF
|
ZUP
|
0.110
|
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUP.U
|
0.100
|
BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)
|
ZBAL.T
|
0.155
|
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF
|
ZDV
|
0.070
|
BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWC
|
0.100
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF
|
ZWB
|
0.110
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZWB.U
|
0.140
|
BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWA
|
0.130
|
BMO Covered Call Energy ETF
|
ZWEN
|
0.220
|
BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF
|
ZWHC
|
0.160
|
BMO Covered Call Technology ETF
|
ZWT
|
0.220
|
BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF
|
ZWK
|
0.145
|
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF
|
ZWU
|
0.070
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWP
|
0.105
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWE
|
0.120
|
BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF
|
ZFH
|
0.070
|
BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWG
|
0.175
|
BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)
|
ZGRO.T
|
0.180
|
BMO International Dividend ETF
|
ZDI
|
0.080
|
BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZDH
|
0.080
|
BMO Monthly Income ETF
|
ZMI
|
0.070
|
BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZMI.U
|
0.120
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF
|
ZPAY
|
0.200
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZPAY.F
|
0.175
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPAY.U
|
0.180
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
|
ZST
|
0.112
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUS.U
|
0.180
|
BMO USD Cash Management ETF
|
ZUCM
|
0.107
|
BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUCM.U
|
0.104
|
BMO US Dividend ETF
|
ZDY
|
0.070
|
BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZDY.U
|
0.050
|
BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZUD
|
0.045
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWH
|
0.130
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZWH.U
|
0.125
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWS
|
0.105
|
BMO US Put Write ETF
|
ZPW
|
0.125
|
BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPW.U
|
0.125
|
BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZPH
|
0.120
|
BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZWQT
|
0.085
|
BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
BGDV
|
0.034
|
BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
BGRT
|
0.055
|
BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZMMK
|
0.120
|
BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
BGIF
|
0.050
|
BMO AAA CLO ETF
|
ZAAA
|
0.135
|
BMO AAA CLO ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZAAA.F
|
0.134
|
BMO AAA CLO ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZAAA.U
|
0.134
|
BMO Canadian Core Plus US Balanced ETF
|
ZBCB
|
0.060
|
BMO US Dividend Growth ETF
|
ZBDU
|
0.070
|
BMO US Dividend Growth ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZBDU.F
|
0.070
|
BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF
|
ZWGD
|
0.125
Quarterly Distributions
|
FUND NAME
|
FUND TICKER
|
CASH DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT $
|
BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZBBB
|
0.290
|
BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF
|
ZBI
|
0.320
|
BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCB
|
0.470
|
BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZDJ
|
0.190
|
BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF
|
ZIN
|
0.150
|
BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF
|
ZEO
|
0.660
|
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZUB
|
0.185
|
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF
|
ZBK
|
0.195
|
BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ESGB
|
0.265
|
BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ESGF
|
0.240
|
BMO Global Communications Index ETF
|
COMM
|
0.120
|
BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
DISC
|
0.075
|
BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
STPL
|
0.130
|
BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF
|
ZGI
|
0.350
|
BMO Government Bond Index ETF
|
ZGB
|
0.320
|
BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZQB
|
0.270
|
BMO Japan Index ETF
|
ZJPN
|
0.150
|
BMO Japan Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZJPN.F
|
0.190
|
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
|
ZTL
|
0.280
|
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZTL.F
|
0.240
|
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZTL.U
|
0.270
|
BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
|
ZTM
|
0.360
|
BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZTM.U
|
0.360
|
BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF
|
ZGRN
|
0.110
|
BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF
|
ZGQ
|
0.120
|
BMO MSCI Canada Selection Equity Index ETF
|
ESGA
|
0.250
|
BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF
|
ZVC
|
0.210
|
BMO MSCI EAFE Selection Equity Index ETF
|
ESGE
|
0.220
|
BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZDM
|
0.180
|
BMO MSCI EAFE High Quality Index ETF
|
ZIQ
|
0.120
|
BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF
|
ZEA
|
0.150
|
BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZEQ
|
0.130
|
BMO MSCI Global Selection Equity Index ETF
|
ESGG
|
0.150
|
BMO MSCI USA Selection Equity Index ETF
|
ESGY
|
0.110
|
BMO MSCI USA Selection Equity Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ESGY.F
|
0.090
|
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF
|
ZUQ
|
0.110
|
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZUQ.F
|
0.070
|
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUQ.U
|
0.075
|
BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF
|
ZVU
|
0.150
|
BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZUE
|
0.200
|
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF
|
ZSP
|
0.210
|
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZSP.U
|
0.160
|
BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
|
ZIU
|
0.400
|
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
|
ZCN
|
0.230
|
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF
|
ZMID
|
0.130
|
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZMID.F
|
0.120
|
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZMID.U
|
0.130
|
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF
|
ZSML
|
0.130
|
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZSML.F
|
0.120
|
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZSML.U
|
0.130
|
BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF
|
ZSB
|
0.390
|
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF
|
ZTIP
|
0.270
|
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZTIP.F
|
0.240
|
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZTIP.U
|
0.250
|
BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
|
ZTS
|
0.360
|
BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZTS.U
|
0.350
|
BMO All-Equity ETF
|
ZEQT
|
0.220
|
BMO Balanced ESG ETF
|
ZESG
|
0.180
|
BMO Balanced ETF
|
ZBAL
|
0.220
|
BMO Conservative ETF
|
ZCON
|
0.220
|
BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF
|
ZCDB
|
0.140
|
BMO Global Agriculture ETF
|
ZEAT
|
0.130
|
BMO Growth ETF
|
ZGRO
|
0.220
|
BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF
|
ZLSC
|
0.160
|
BMO Long Short US Equity ETF
|
ZLSU
|
0.120
|
BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF
|
ZLB
|
0.280
|
BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF
|
ZLI
|
0.160
|
BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZLD
|
0.170
|
BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF
|
ZLU
|
0.270
|
BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZLU.U
|
0.190
|
BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZLH
|
0.170
|
BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF
|
ZSDB
|
0.100
|
BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – January
|
ZJAN
|
0.042
|
BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – April
|
ZAPR
|
0.041
|
BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – July
|
ZJUL
|
0.041
|
BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – October
|
ZOCT
|
0.043
|
BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (ETF Series)
|
TOWR
|
0.120
|
BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series)
|
GRNI
|
0.160
|
BMO Core Plus Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZCPB
|
0.200
|
BMO Global Innovators Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
BGIN
|
0.020
|
BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZGSB
|
0.300
|
BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZMSB
|
0.250
|
BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZZZD
|
0.300
|
BMO Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF
|
ZXCO
|
0.090
|
BMO Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF
|
ZXCP
|
0.100
|
BMO Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF
|
ZXCQ
|
0.100
Quarterly Distributions - Automatically Reinvested
The following quarterly cash distributions are distributed and automatically reinvested in additional Accumulating Units of the applicable BMO ETF, which are consolidated immediately.
|
FUND NAME
|
FUND TICKER
|
REINVESTED DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT ($)
|
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)
|
ZCS.L
|
0.220
|
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)
|
ZFS.L
|
0.140
|
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)
|
ZPS.L
|
0.140
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units)
|
ZST.L
|
0.640
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Accumulating Units)
|
ZUS.V
|
0.720
*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZAAA.U, ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZIC.U, ZUAG.U, ZUP.U, ZWB.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZUCM.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZPW.U, ZTL.U, ZTM.U, ZUQ.U, ZSP.U, ZMID.U, ZSML.U, ZTIP.U, ZTS.U, and ZLU.U.
Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the applicable ETF Facts document or prospectus before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus. Units of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series securities of the BMO Mutual Funds may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.
BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. The ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.
"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.
Media Contacts: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996
