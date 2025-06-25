/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- BMO Financial Group - ETFs/ Français Français English

In the news release, BMO Announces Cash and Reinvested Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for June 2025, issued June 20, 2025 by BMO Financial Group - Communications over Cision, the monthly cash distribution per unit amount for ticker symbol ZXCO was incorrect. The complete, corrected news release follows:

BMO Announces Cash and Reinvested Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for June 2025

TORONTO, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the June 2025 cash and reinvested distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of exchange-traded series of units of the BMO Mutual Funds (collectively, the "ETF Series") that distribute monthly and quarterly, as set out in the table below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and the ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds at the close of business on June 27, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable on July 3, 2025.

The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds is June 27, 2025.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

Monthly Distributions

 FUND NAME

FUND TICKER

CASH DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT $

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG

0.040

BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF

ZMBS

0.060

BMO Discount Bond Index ETF

ZDB

0.030

BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEF

0.045

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

ZEB

0.145

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

ZRE

0.090

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

ZUT

0.070

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHY

0.056

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZJK

0.090

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZJK.U

0.085

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

ZPR

0.050

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZPR.U

0.080

BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZLC

0.060

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL

0.030

BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPL

0.037

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCM

0.055

BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFM

0.030

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZMP

0.035

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMU

0.044

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZIC

0.061

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZIC.U

0.045

BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF

ZRR

0.050

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCS

0.045

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFS

0.030

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPS

0.030

BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZSU

0.045

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZUAG

0.065

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZUAG.F

0.065

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUAG.U

0.065

BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHP

0.090

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF

ZUP

0.110

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUP.U

0.100

BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)

ZBAL.T

0.155

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

ZDV

0.070

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWC

0.100

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF

ZWB

0.110

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)*

ZWB.U

0.140

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWA

0.130

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF

ZWEN

0.220

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF

ZWHC

0.160

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF

ZWT

0.220

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF

ZWK

0.145

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF

ZWU

0.070

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWP

0.105

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWE

0.120

BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF

ZFH

0.070

BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWG

0.175

BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)

ZGRO.T

0.180

BMO International Dividend ETF

ZDI

0.080

BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZDH

0.080

BMO Monthly Income ETF

ZMI

0.070

BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)*

ZMI.U

0.120

BMO Premium Yield ETF

ZPAY

0.200

BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)

ZPAY.F

0.175

BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)*

ZPAY.U

0.180

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

ZST

0.112

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)*

ZUS.U

0.180

BMO USD Cash Management ETF

ZUCM

0.107

BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)*

ZUCM.U

0.104

BMO US Dividend ETF

ZDY

0.070

BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)*

ZDY.U

0.050

BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUD

0.045

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWH

0.130

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)*

ZWH.U

0.125

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWS

0.105

BMO US Put Write ETF

ZPW

0.125

BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)*

ZPW.U

0.125

BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF

ZPH

0.120

BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series)

ZWQT

0.085

BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGDV

0.034

BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGRT

0.055

BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series)

ZMMK

0.120

BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGIF

0.050

BMO AAA CLO ETF

ZAAA

0.135

BMO AAA CLO ETF (Hedged Units)

ZAAA.F

0.134

BMO AAA CLO ETF (USD Units)*

ZAAA.U

0.134

BMO Canadian Core Plus US Balanced ETF

ZBCB

0.060

BMO US Dividend Growth ETF

ZBDU

0.070

BMO US Dividend Growth ETF (Hedged Units)

ZBDU.F

0.070

BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF

ZWGD

0.125

Quarterly Distributions

 FUND NAME

FUND TICKER

CASH DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT $

BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZBBB

0.290

BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF

ZBI

0.320

BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCB

0.470

BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDJ

0.190

BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF

ZIN

0.150

BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF

ZEO

0.660

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUB

0.185

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF

ZBK

0.195

BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ESGB

0.265

BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ESGF

0.240

BMO Global Communications Index ETF

COMM

0.120

BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF

DISC

0.075

BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF

STPL

0.130

BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF

ZGI

0.350

BMO Government Bond Index ETF

ZGB

0.320

BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZQB

0.270

BMO Japan Index ETF

ZJPN

0.150

BMO Japan Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZJPN.F

0.190

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTL

0.280

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZTL.F

0.240

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTL.U

0.270

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTM

0.360

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTM.U

0.360

BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF

ZGRN

0.110

BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF

ZGQ

0.120

BMO MSCI Canada Selection Equity Index ETF

ESGA

0.250

BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF

ZVC

0.210

BMO MSCI EAFE Selection Equity Index ETF

ESGE

0.220

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDM

0.180

BMO MSCI EAFE High Quality Index ETF

ZIQ

0.120

BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF

ZEA

0.150

BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEQ

0.130

BMO MSCI Global Selection Equity Index ETF

ESGG

0.150

BMO MSCI USA Selection Equity Index ETF

ESGY

0.110

BMO MSCI USA Selection Equity Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ESGY.F

0.090

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF

ZUQ

0.110

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZUQ.F

0.070

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUQ.U

0.075

BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF

ZVU

0.150

BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUE

0.200

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF

ZSP

0.210

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZSP.U

0.160

BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

ZIU

0.400

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

ZCN

0.230

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF

ZMID

0.130

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZMID.F

0.120

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZMID.U

0.130

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF

ZSML

0.130

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZSML.F

0.120

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZSML.U

0.130

BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF

ZSB

0.390

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF

ZTIP

0.270

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZTIP.F

0.240

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTIP.U

0.250

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTS

0.360

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTS.U

0.350

BMO All-Equity ETF

ZEQT

0.220

BMO Balanced ESG ETF

ZESG

0.180

BMO Balanced ETF

ZBAL

0.220

BMO Conservative ETF

ZCON

0.220

BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF

ZCDB

0.140

BMO Global Agriculture ETF

ZEAT

0.130

BMO Growth ETF

ZGRO

0.220

BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF

ZLSC

0.160

BMO Long Short US Equity ETF

ZLSU

0.120

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF

ZLB

0.280

BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF

ZLI

0.160

BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLD

0.170

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF

ZLU

0.270

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units)*

ZLU.U

0.190

BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLH

0.170

BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF

ZSDB

0.100

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – January

ZJAN

0.042

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – April

ZAPR

0.041

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – July

ZJUL

0.041

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – October

ZOCT

0.043

BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (ETF Series)

TOWR

0.120

BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series)

GRNI

0.160

BMO Core Plus Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZCPB

0.200

BMO Global Innovators Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGIN

0.020

BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZGSB

0.300

BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZMSB

0.250

BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund (ETF Series)

ZZZD

0.300

BMO Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

ZXCO

0.090

BMO Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

ZXCP

0.100

BMO Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

ZXCQ

0.100

Quarterly Distributions - Automatically Reinvested

The following quarterly cash distributions are distributed and automatically reinvested in additional Accumulating Units of the applicable BMO ETF, which are consolidated immediately.

 FUND NAME

FUND TICKER

REINVESTED DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT ($)

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZCS.L

0.220

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZFS.L

0.140

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZPS.L

0.140

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZST.L

0.640

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Accumulating Units)

ZUS.V

0.720

*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZAAA.U, ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZIC.U, ZUAG.U, ZUP.U, ZWB.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZUCM.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZPW.U, ZTL.U, ZTM.U, ZUQ.U, ZSP.U, ZMID.U, ZSML.U, ZTIP.U, ZTS.U, and ZLU.U.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds.  Please read the applicable ETF Facts document or prospectus before investing.  BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus.  Units of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series securities of the BMO Mutual Funds may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination. 

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. The ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group 
BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of April 30, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society. 

