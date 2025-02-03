Mastercard and Lady Gaga team up to debut "Abracadabra" music video, celebrating fans with Priceless Experiences

Mastercard and Gaga kicked off the campaign by premiering the video for "Abracadabra," the third single from the album, MAYHEM. Featuring stunning choreography for which she collaborated with renowned creative, Parris Goebel, Mother Monster and Mastercard invite fans to recreate the showstopping dance moves for the opportunity to win Priceless prizes, including tickets to Lady Gaga's Club MAYHEM dance party with the Mistress herself.

"Music and dance have a profound ability to make people come alive and feel bonded to one another," said Gaga. "I'm excited to partner with Mastercard to bring my passionate community of dancers and fans together to experience MAYHEM more intensely, to celebrate them joining me on the dance floor and giving back to them in a way I've never done before."

For the opportunity to win the ultimate Priceless Experience – the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to appear in a special edition of the "Abracadabra" (Fan Version) music video and a trip to Lady Gaga's Club MAYHEM dance party where Gaga herself will celebrate her dancers - fans can share their "Abracadabra" dances on TikTok, Instagram and other select platforms with #MastercardGagaContest and submit their entry at priceless.com/gaga*.

"When a beloved artist like Lady Gaga reaches her community in a way so powerful that it propels a movement, connects people and inspires others, it is truly remarkable," said Rustom Dastoor, EVP of Marketing and Communications for the Americas, Mastercard. "We are honored to collaborate with her and bring our partners together to celebrate her phenomenon, deliver the unexpected for cardholders and fans everywhere, and to create Priceless Experiences for people in ways that only Mastercard can."

The campaign unlocks special content fans didn't know they needed, including an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the "Abracadabra" video, featuring Gaga's own perspective about her creative choices for hair, makeup and wardrobe, choreography, dancers, and more. These clips will be featured on Mastercard's social channels @Mastercard and @MastercardCA.

Mastercard is dedicated to inspiring communities around the world to follow their passions, including music. This partnership with Lady Gaga is a continuation of the brand's growing music footprint, which includes longtime sponsorship of the GRAMMY Awards® and The BRIT Awards, expanded partnership with Live Nation and support of the music industry, artists and fans.

To learn more about the campaign and contest, please visit mastercard.com/Gaga.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. THIS IS A SKILL-BASED CONTEST. Void in Quebec, U.S. Territories & where prohibited. Open to permanent legal residents of 50 U.S. & Canada, legal age of majority in their state/province of residence. Ends 2/9/25. 15 winners/ARV $4000 USD pp. Odds of winning depend on # of eligible entries and judging criteria. For Official Rules & complete details, visit priceless.com/Gaga.

