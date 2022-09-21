Over 1,800 volunteers will plant thousands of urban trees on September 21st

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - On September 21st, community volunteers and BMO Financial Group employees will join Tree Canada to celebrate National Tree Day by planting close to 5,000 trees in twelve communities across Canada.

Free planting events will take place in every province in the following cities: St. John's, NL; Charlottetown, PE; Truro, NS, Saint John, NB; Montreal, QC, Ottawa, ON; Toronto, ON; Mississauga, ON; Winnipeg, MB; Saskatoon, SK; Edmonton, AB; and North Vancouver, BC.

BMO is donating $350,000 over two years in support of National Tree Day and Tree Canada's mission to inspire, educate and enable Canadians to plant and nurture trees to improve lives and address climate change.

Thanks to BMO's support, Tree Canada will engage over 1,800 volunteers to plant more trees than in any previous National Tree Day since it started in 2011. Local BMO employees will join other members of their community to get trees in the ground so they can provide benefits for years to come.

National Tree Day, which takes place every year on the Wednesday of National Forest Week, is an opportunity to celebrate the many benefits that trees provide - clean air, cooler cities, wildlife habitat and connection with nature.

With four out of five people living in urban areas, it is more important than ever to increase the canopy and resiliency of Canada's urban forests. As Canadians increasingly feel the effects of climate change, planting trees is a practical and economical way to mitigate its negative impacts.

Tree Canada is also encouraging Canadians to organize their own National Tree Day events. Whether by planting trees or cleaning up greenspaces, event organizers can register their events on the Tree Canada website for a chance to win a free tree planting activity in their community in 2023.

For more on National Tree Day and how to get involved, visit treecanada.ca/nationaltreeday, or join the conversation at #NationalTreeDay and #NTD2022.

Quotes:

"Our Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, calls for us to drive a sustainable future for all," said Helen Seibel, Head, Community and Employee Giving, BMO Financial Group. "As a sustainability leader, our work with Tree Canada represents the kind of important partnerships needed to support the transition to a net zero world."

"From extreme temperatures to flood management, trees are essential in the fight against climate change," said Nicole Hurtubise, CEO, Tree Canada. "We know that trees cool our cities, clean the air we breathe and generally make our lives better. On National Tree Day, we express gratitude for the benefits and beauty they provide and raise awareness of the need to plant and protect trees in the places where most Canadians live."

About National Tree Day

National Tree Day is an opportunity to celebrate the many benefits that trees provide – clean air, cooler cities, wildlife habitat and connection with nature. Falling on the Wednesday of National Forest Week every year, National Tree Day is on September 21st, 2022.

On March 2, 2011 a private members motion to declare the Wednesday of National Forest Week, National Tree Day, received consent from the House of Commons. The motion was presented at the urging of Tree Canada. Since then, Tree Canada has planted over 10,000 trees with the help of community volunteers across the country in celebration of National Tree Day.

About Tree Canada

Tree Canada is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments, in every province across the country. We help to grow Canada's tree canopy through our programs, research, and engagement efforts and by offering grants to communities and schools. We collaborate with a network of industry experts, academics, and other non-profits to deepen community knowledge and help municipalities plan and sustain local canopy. Together with our partners and sponsors, we have planted more than 84 million trees.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.07 trillion as of July 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

