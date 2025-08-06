TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. today announced a special cash distribution for BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSX: ZEQ).

Investors who hold units of the ETF at the close of business on August 13, 2025, will receive the cash distribution on August 15, 2025. The tax characteristics of this distribution will be reported in 2026.

Details of the per-unit distribution amount are as follows:

Fund Ticker Cash Distribution

per Unit ($) BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEQ 0.420

Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs. Please read the applicable ETF Facts document or prospectus of the BMO ETFs before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the BMO ETF's simplified prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed and administered by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZEQ) referred to herein is not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI and MSCI bears no liability with respect to ZEQ or any index on which such ZEQ is based. ZEQ's prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with the Manager and any related ETF.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of April 30, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996