Tree planting events will increase urban tree canopy and biodiversity in 18 communities.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO and Tree Canada are partnering for the third consecutive year to help Canadians improve the health of their communities in celebration of National Tree Day.

On September 25 and 28, more than 3,000 registered volunteers – co-workers, friends and families – will gather in parks and greenspaces across Canada to plant trees, remove invasive plant species, and increase local biodiversity.

This is the largest National Tree Day to date, with 21 planting events happening in 18 communities during National Forest Week. Planting sites vary, with the largest events taking place in Mississauga and Markham, Ontario, with over 400 volunteers, and smaller plantings in Saint John, New Brunswick and Quebec City, Quebec, where large caliper trees will be planted.

Tree Canada works with local partners, including municipalities, stewardship and conservation groups, and forestry specialists to oversee the plantings, from sourcing native trees that are adapted to local conditions, to site preparation and post-planting maintenance to ensure long-term growth.

"Each year, BMO volunteers look forward to picking up a shovel to help increase community well-being and address climate change by planting native trees and shrubs in local parks and green spaces across Canada," said Helen Seibel, Head of Employee and Community Giving at BMO. "Our partnership with Tree Canada is one way we're working to make progress for a sustainable future for our customers, colleagues and the communities we serve, and deliver on our climate ambition."

Since 2022, Tree Canada and BMO have worked together to support the growth of urban greenspaces, engage Canadians in this important work and increase their knowledge about the benefits and value of trees. Trees provide important environmental, social and health benefits where people live and work. Improving the urban tree canopy is key to reducing the heat island effect in cities, removing air pollutants, and increasing wildlife habitat and local biodiversity.

BMO donated $200,000 in support of National Tree Day 2024, in addition to $350,000 over the previous two years. Thanks to BMO's support, every year more volunteers – including hundreds of BMO employees – have the opportunity to plant more trees in more communities on National Tree Day. In 2023, over 1,450 volunteers planted more than 6,300 trees in 19 communities.

"Every year, Tree Canada is inspired by the growing number of people who come out to plant trees with us on National Tree Day. The look of satisfaction and bright smiles from volunteers, young and old alike, tell us that planting trees is a meaningful experience," said Nicole Hurtubise, Chief Executive Officer, Tree Canada. "Trees and green spaces are an essential tool in the climate adaptation toolbox. They cool our cities and homes, create wind barriers, and reduce flooding. As our communities to adapt to this new reality, it is truly heartening to see that more individuals, local groups and businesses are taking steps to grow Canada's tree canopy."

For more on National Tree Day and how to get involved, visit treecanada.ca/nationaltreeday, or join the conversation on social media: #NationalTreeDay #NTD2024.

About National Tree Day

National Tree Day is a day to celebrate trees, take action on climate change and connect with nature. On March 2, 2011 a private members motion to declare the Wednesday of National Forest Week, National Tree Day, received consent from the House of Commons. The motion was presented at the urging of Tree Canada. Since then, the national charity has planted over 15,000 trees with the help of community volunteers across the country. In 2024, National Tree Day officially falls on September 25th.

About Tree Canada

Since 1992, Tree Canada has worked relentlessly to grow Canada's tree canopy through our greening programs, research, and engagement efforts. We are the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments. Our track record of collaborating with all levels of government, the urban forestry sector, business partners, and community groups uniquely positions us to engage Canadians in the fight against climate change. Together we plant millions of trees each year, helping to grow resilient ecosystems and healthier, greener communities across Canada.

BMO Gives. Good grows here.

Helping communities thrive by supporting the organizations that sustain them and encouraging employee giving and volunteerism is at the heart of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life. In 2023, our social impact included more than $84 million donated to hundreds of charities and non-profit organizations across North America to help drive progress by enabling individuals to thrive and communities to prosper. Our colleagues spent almost 62,000 hours volunteering in the community and contributed more than $31.2 million of donations through our annual employee giving program. For more information, please visit BMO.com.

