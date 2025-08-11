Total of $100,000 in grants will be awarded to ten Canadian women-owned businesses that address the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG).

Applications open until August 19, 2025 .

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -BMO, in collaboration with Deloitte Canada, today announced the launch of its fifth annual BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program, an initiative dedicated to supporting real financial progress for women-owned businesses.

BMO is pledging a total of $100,000 for ten Canadian women-owned businesses that can demonstrate how they are addressing at least two of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG). Each grant recipient will be awarded $10,000, receive support from a BMO business advisor, and have access to additional resources to support their business' financial progress. This includes BMO for Women workshops, seminars and events, potential membership in select organizations and/or advisory boards, a profile on bmoforwomen.com, and a BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program recipient social badge.

Applications are open until August 19, 2025. Grant recipients will be announced in the fall of 2025.

"Women-owned businesses have tremendous potential to drive innovation, create jobs, and build a more resilient and thriving economy – but too often, they face barriers to accessing the investment and resources they need to grow," said Sharon Haward-Laird, Group Head, Canadian Commercial Banking and North American Shared Services, Executive Sponsor of BMO for Women. "The BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program helps bridge those gaps by providing targeted financial support and expert guidance, enabling women entrepreneurs to achieve real financial progress and build lasting impact."

"Women entrepreneurs are critical drivers of innovation and economic growth, yet they continue to face unique barriers accessing capital, networks, and mentorship" said Emmy Babalola, Partner, Deloitte Canada "Deloitte is thrilled to continue our support of The BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program, which gives women entrepreneurs the foundation they need to develop their ideas into sustainable, impactful businesses that drive economic growth and community empowerment."

Inspired by BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, and the bank's commitment to double support for women-owned businesses, the BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program was created in 2020. Within five years, the program has expanded to reach a diverse range of sectors and industries. It has supported women-owned businesses across North America, providing over $750,000 to the program's grant recipients and connecting them to business advisors and a vibrant professional network.

BMO has a longstanding commitment to breaking down barriers to advance women's empowerment, advocate for their growth, and foster inclusivity within the market by meeting their unique needs. Notable initiatives include:

A commitment to increase the number of women-owned businesses supported across the bank's Canadian footprint. As of 2023, BMO supported more than 146,000 women-owned businesses in Canada , with more than $10 billion in loans.

, with more than in loans. Established customer programs including BMO for Women , which focuses on supporting the growth of women-owned businesses, and empowering women to feel confident about their finances and financial futures.

, which focuses on supporting the growth of women-owned businesses, and empowering women to feel confident about their finances and financial futures. Collaborated with 1871 to develop the WMNfintech program. Since 2020, WMNfintech has been building the most powerful ecosystem in fintech with tailored sponsorship, resources and market insights that have helped raise $50 million in capital and create over 200 jobs, contributing to economic growth and inclusive innovation across North America .

To learn more about the BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program, visit www.bmoforwomen.com.

About BMO for Women

Officially launched in 2016, the BMO for Women program is dedicated to empowering women in business through tailored resources, community building and improved access to capital. In addition to the BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program, this program oversees a nationwide group of Advocates – Commercial and Business Banking Relationship Managers trained and committed to working with women business owners and entrepreneurs. This team is augmented further through partnerships with key organizations such as the Women Presidents Organization, GroYourBiz, Women Business Enterprises, and Women Get On Board.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of April 30, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

