TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The 10th Annual Canada's Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Program today adds five new recipients to its class of 2022. A distinguished program that elevates aspiring Canadian musical artists, this year's gifted recipients push the boundary of creativity through music with great song structure, emotional lyrics, captivating melody composition and excellent vocals.

The 10th annual Canada's Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Program winning recipients are:

Grand Prize Winner: Mattmac of Garden Hill First Nation, Manitoba (Currently Winnipeg)

Second Prize Winner: Jordan Hart of Toronto, Ontario

Finalist (Third Prize): Mindflip of Gatineau, Quebec

Finalist (Third Prize): Cassie Dasilva of Orillia, Ontario

Finalist (Third Prize): Benjamin Dakota Rogers of Brantford, Ontario

This year's Grand Prize winner is Winnipeg-based Mattmac, originally of Garden Hill First Nation. Blind since birth, Mattmac's melodic pop-trap beats and inspiring story have established him as one to watch on the national scene. Since launching his musical career in 2016, he's worked with Grammy and Juno Award-winning artist and Canada's Walk of Fame Inductee, Nelly Furtado, garnered more than 800,000+ streams across platforms and amassed critical acclaim from CBC, CTV and Virgin Radio to name a few. His debut album, 20/20, blends pop vocals, hard-hitting trap beats, and thoughtfully honest lyrics. Listeners get a glimpse into the mind of a blind creative as he paints vivid sonic pictures of struggle, healing, celebrating love, family and life on the reserve. A self-taught artist, Mattmac grew up surrounded by music on the radio and singing in his community's gospel choir. He first began making beats and writing songs at 13 and later taught himself how to play the piano and guitar.

As the Grand Prize winner, Mattmac will receive a cash prize of $20,000, performance opportunities at Canada's Walk of Fame events, and private studio recording time at the renowned Metalworks Studios. A cash prize of $10,000 goes to Toronto-based performer Jordan Hart for Second Prize, and the three Finalists will receive cash prizes of $5,000 each.

