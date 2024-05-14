Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund concludes its first call for proposals

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Diversity and inclusion have long been key to Canada's success and prosperity, and Black Canadians have contributed to making Canada the country it is today. The Government of Canada is investing in Black-led and Black-serving organizations across the country to address longstanding and systemic barriers to social and economic inclusion.

Today, Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, together with Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, congratulated the Foundation for Black Communities on announcing the results of its first call for proposals supported by the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund. A total of $9.1 million, including $5.88 million from the Fund, will support 84 projects that are working to fight anti-Black racism and improve social and economic outcomes for Black communities in Canada. Another 23 projects are being finalized, which may bring the total up to 107.

The Government of Canada established the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment fund to create a sustainable source of funding for Black-led, Black-focused and Black-serving not-for-profit organizations and registered charities in Canada to empower Black communities across Canada.

This work builds on the Government of Canada's commitment to help Black communities in Canada reach their full potential through the endorsement of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, which runs from 2015 to 2024. Canada recently announced an extension domestically—until 2028—of the federal government's efforts, within these frameworks, to promote equity and empower Black communities. Since endorsing the UN Decade in 2018, the Government of Canada has committed up to $860 million to Black-focused initiatives—from racial justice to entrepreneurship to economic dignity. In April, Minister Khera also endorsed a proposal by the UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent to renew the International Decade for another 10-year term.

"'Diversity and inclusion make Canada stronger. Today's announcement builds on transformative investments our government has made to empower Black communities across Canada since endorsing the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent in 2018. Through the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund, we have created a sustainable source of funding for Black-led not-for-profit organizations, ensuring that they have the means to address their priorities. The recipients of this first call for proposals will help in our fight against anti-Black racism and in improving the social and economic outcomes of Black communities across the country."

– Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera

"We know that anti-Black racism and systemic inequality have intergenerational effects on Black communities across Canada. Through the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund, we will ensure Black-led organizations in Canada have the resources to tackle historical and systemic challenges faced by the community. This initiative is about empowering and uplifting Black communities to shape their future and continue their vital contributions to Canada.''

– Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien

"This program is a cornerstone of our commitment to empower Black communities with the resources they need to confront historical and ongoing inequities. B.I.G —the Black Ideas Grant— exemplifies community collaboration and embodies FFBC's unique Participatory grant-making process, where Black community members play the lead role in determining the solutions and projects to support their communities."

– Foundation for Black Communities Co-Chair, Marlene Jennings

In 2018, Canada endorsed the UN International Decade for People of African Descent, which runs from 2015 to 2024. On February 7, 2024 , the Prime Minister announced an extension, until 2028 of the federal government's efforts within these frameworks, to promote equality, empower Black Canadians, and strengthen their leadership in business, social justice, and community.

endorsed the UN International Decade for People of African Descent, which runs from 2015 to 2024. On , the Prime Minister announced an extension, until 2028 of the federal government's efforts within these frameworks, to promote equality, empower Black Canadians, and strengthen their leadership in business, social justice, and community. During the third session of the Permanent Forum, held from April 16 to 19, 2024 , in Geneva, Switzerland , members of the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent recommended that the United Nations adopt a second International Decade for People of African Descent, following the conclusion of the current Decade at the end of this year. Canada signaled its intention to support the Forum's call for a second Decade.

, in , members of the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent recommended that the United Nations adopt a second International Decade for People of African Descent, following the conclusion of the current Decade at the end of this year. signaled its intention to support the Forum's call for a second Decade. In recognition of the International Decade for People of African Descent, Budget 2021 committed up to $200 million to establish the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund dedicated to supporting Black-led, Black-focused and Black-serving non-profit organizations and registered charities in Canada . The Foundation for Black Communities is responsible for managing the assets of the contributed funds to create a long-term self-sustaining source of funding for Black community organizations.

to establish the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund dedicated to supporting Black-led, Black-focused and Black-serving non-profit organizations and registered charities in . The Foundation for Black Communities is responsible for managing the assets of the contributed funds to create a long-term self-sustaining source of funding for Black community organizations. The Foundation for Black Communities is a national Black-led and Black-serving organization that aims to ensure that Black communities have the sustained resources and infrastructure they need to make a meaningful impact. It was selected to administer the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund in February 2023 .

. Each year, for the next decade, FFBC will launch one or more calls for proposals inviting Black-led, Black-focused, and Black-serving charities to apply for funding.

The Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative was also established in recognition of the Decade. Since 2019, over $175 million has been invested through this Initiative to celebrate, share knowledge and build capacity in Canada's vibrant Black communities. Budget 2023 provided an additional $25 million for 2024-25, extending the program for an additional year and bringing the total commitment up to $200 million .

has been invested through this Initiative to celebrate, share knowledge and build capacity in vibrant Black communities. Budget 2023 provided an additional for 2024-25, extending the program for an additional year and bringing the total commitment up to . The Government of Canada continues to engage with Black communities and many Black-led organizations and stakeholders to integrate feedback and ideas back into policy and program development.

continues to engage with Black communities and many Black-led organizations and stakeholders to integrate feedback and ideas back into policy and program development. Since 2019, the Government of Canada has committed close to $100 million to Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy, a first in Canadian history.

