"Today marks the highly anticipated launch of our annual Black Friday Sale, and with exciting upfront savings of up to $1,500 off per pair, we're thrilled to give our customers even more opportunities to maximize their winter vacations and their budgets," said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of Sunwing Vacations Group. "From charming resorts to luxurious 5-star properties, more than 250 hotels across our incredible breadth of destination offerings are up for grabs for less and, as we've already seen a strong start to Sunwing's winter travel season, we're encouraging Canadians to secure their bookings at these amazing prices while they can."

This winter, with multiple weekly flights from gateways across Canada, customers have more options to vacation in Mexico's hottest locations from coast to coast at some of the best resorts in the area. Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort is a fantastic option for families and large multi-generational groups with spacious accommodations and more than 25 bars and restaurants, while The Hacienda at Krystal Grand Puerto Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta and El Cid Marina Beach in Mazatlán offer relaxing Mexican-style getaways on the Pacific Coast.

Understandably a Canadian favourite, Varadero's world-renowned sands are on full display at Blau Varadero, an adults only resort part of Sunwing's Black Friday Sale and 2 Centre Holiday Package, in which travellers can enjoy a combo stay at Blau Arenal Habana Beach and experience the best of Varadero and city life in Havana for less. Another great option, the new, family-friendly Meliá Trinidad Peninsula is set in Cienfuegos, a new and notable destination for Sunwing Vacations in Cuba this winter, with unparalleled views of the Escambray mountains and the heritage city of Trinidad nearby.

For the adventurer who likes to go off the beaten path, Sunwing's Central America offerings have got it covered with all inclusive resorts and plenty of excursions courtesy of NexusTours. With 29 national parks, 19 wildlife sanctuaries and eight biological reserves, customers can see and do it all in Costa Rica with Planet Hollywood Costa Rica An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort as their home base. Dreams Playa Bonita Panama is ideally situated between Panama's verdant jungles and majestic mountains and only a short drive from the world-famous Panama Canal and Panama City's shopping and nightlife.

To take advantage during Sunwing Vacations' limited-time Black Friday Sale, customers can secure their spot through their travel agent or on Sunwing.ca by November 26, 2023, with the added comfort of receiving the Sunwing Guarantee* on their all inclusive package booking, including their first checked bag free and complimentary NexusTours airport transfers when travelling on board Sunwing Airlines, and more.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading tour operator in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our knowledgeable destination management partner, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

