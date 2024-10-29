Building on the success of the pilot project, the deployment of this second version rimes with expansion. From November 16th, 2024, 200 stations, served by 2,000 specially adapted BIXI bikes, will remain accessible. Verdun, Côte-des-Neige-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and Outremont are joining the seven boroughs that took part last year. In light of the results obtained and the analysis of travel habits and user feedback, it was a natural step to continue and expand the offer, thus continuing to make winter and cycling go hand-in-hand.

2024-2025

The year-round network, made up of stations located near permanent bicycle networks and Orange and Green Metro Lines stations, will see an addition of 50 stations to the 150 deployed in 2023-2024 , and includes boroughs of Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Villeray - Saint-Michel - Parc-Extension, Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Rosemont - La Petite Patrie, Plateau-Mont-Royal, Outremont, Côte-des-Neige-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Ville-Marie and Sud-Ouest and Verdun. This network makes it easy to ride on snow-cleared bicycle paths, or to use BIXI as an extra ingredient in your transportation cocktail.

'' The year-round BIXI initiative was all about offering Montrealers a mobility solution 365 days a year, and they've been there. This season, our operations can count on a well-oiled system that will exceed expectations for the second year running.'' - Christian Vermette, General Manager of BIXI Montréal

'' The City of Montréal is proud to support BIXI in its growing success. Thanks to this accessible and efficient winter offer, we are reinforcing the cycling culture and the adoption of active transportation habits all year round. This 4-season network not only facilitates sustainable travel for Montrealers, but also demonstrates that cycling can truly be a daily mode of transportation, even in winter. The expansion of BIXI to new boroughs is a testament to our commitment to promoting sustainable mobility and offering citizens transportation solutions that meet their needs, everywhere in Montreal and whatever the season. '' - Marianne Giguère, Councillor associated with mobility and bicycle plan

A successful pilot project

During the pilot project in a 100 km2 area in seven boroughs between November 16th, 2023 and April 14th, 2024, numerous Montrealers proved that cycling is a four-season sustainable mobility solution. In 2023-2024, 93,000 people used BIXI to make nearly one million trips. Between November 16 and April 14, 65% of users said they had tried winter cycling for the first time, and 81% of winter cyclists surveyed planned to try it again. Montreal's BIXI bikes are the only self-service bikes in North America to be winterized. From November 16, the BIXI fleet will consist of 2,000 mechanical bikes, equipped with studded tires and non-slip pedals. In the wake of the pilot project, satisfaction with the equipment - brakes (92%), tire grip (92%) and stability (88%) - topped the list of criteria surveyed. As for the electric BIXIs, they'll be back this spring. Rappel du fonctionnement et des tarifs

Monthly subscriptions already held will continue after November 15. Those wishing to use the service after this date will also be able to do so by taking out a monthly subscription or purchasing a one-way ticket. Season passes will expire on November 15 at 11:59 p.m., as usual. BIXI memberships can be purchased or cancelled at any time in Espace BIXI.

BIXI would like to thank Loto-Québec, official partner of the year-round BIXI service.

About BIXI Montréal

BIXI Montreal is a non-profit organization responsible for managing the bike-sharing system in Montreal, as well as Westmount, Mount Royal, East Montreal, Longueuil, Laval, Boucherville and Terrebonne. In 2024, the BIXI network will have over 11,000 bikes, including 2,620 electric bikes, distributed among 934 stations in 8 different cities. Montreal has the largest fleet of electric bikes in Canada and one of the largest in North America.

SOURCE BIXI Montréal

BIXI Montréal [email protected]