"I applaud BIXI Montréal's efforts to adapt the offer, making it even more attractive. More than ever during this crisis, Montréal's bike-sharing service has proven to be an ideal mode of transportation, and the enthusiasm for self-service and electric-assisted bicycles is here to stay. The City of Montreal continues to invest in optimizing BIXI's service to effectively serve the public, as well as new areas. We are already looking forward to seeing you on April 15! " said Eric Alan Caldwell, who is responsible for urban planning and mobility on the City of Montréal's executive committee.

BIXI Montreal is proud to report a satisfaction rate of more than 94% of its members1. and is inviting citizens to download the mobile application and subscribe to social networks and newsletter, to make sure they don't miss out on any of the new products and offers to come. Starting March 15, citizens will also be able to take advantage of the pre-season offer on the seasonal membership. This will be offered at the reduced price of $89 for a limited period rather than the regular price of $99.

BENEFITS FOR MEMBERS AND REMOVAL OF ADDITIONAL FEES FOR CASUAL USERS

In 2021, new seasonal and monthly BIXI members will benefit from many advantages, including a preferential rate when using electric bikes. In addition, thanks to the new simplified per-minute rate, casual users will no longer have to pay unexpected additional fees.

NEW MEMBERSHIP RATES

Season pass ( April 15 to November 15 ): $99

): Monthly subscription: $19 per month *A reduction of almost 50% off the 2020 monthly rate of $36

per month Regular BIXI bike ride: 45 minutes or less included, 5¢ /minute for each additional minute.

Electric BIXI bike ride: 10¢ /minute from the first minute

NEW RATES FOR CASUAL TRIPS

In order to provide a simplified customer experience, the one-way, 1-day and 3-day products are replaced by a single product for casual users.

Unlock fee per trip: 50¢

Choose your bike:

Regular bike ride: +10¢ /minute



Electric bike ride: +25¢ /minute

BIXI Montreal anticipates that the new rate structure and the unparalleled success of electric BIXI bikes with its customers (which were used 60% more than regular bikes in 2020) will result in a 35% increase in ridership for the 2021 season, compared to 2020.

Click here to view the new rate list.

Click here to consult frequently asked questions.

MORE BIXI BIKES AND ELECTRIC STATIONS IN 2021

BIXI's mission is to remain a player urban mobility, ever more accessible, innovative and offering an excellent customer experience. With more than 1,905 electric BIXI bikes (+725 vs. 2020) and 153 electric stations (+83 vs. 2020) available to citizens this coming season, Montreal has one of the largest self-service electric bike fleets in America.

"BIXI is a unique, accessible service. Its new offer is adapted to all budgets and provides access to the largest electric bike fleet in Canada! Not only is the system one of the best in the world, but it's made right here in Quebec, and we're proud to encourage the local economy every time we expand the BIXI offering in Quebec. We invite citizens to become members as early as March to take advantage of the many benefits," concludes Alexandre Taillefer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BIXI Montreal.

