BIXI Shatters Records - More bikes, more boroughs and a brand-new electric fleet

The 2019 season was marked by the August launch of the E-BIXI, an electric BIXI bike. The e-bikes, which are a distinctive blue colour, were an instant hit. The new bikes are so popular that their average number of daily uses quickly exceeded that of the "classic" bikes. Good news, even more E-BIXIs will be deployed throughout the territory in 2020.

Expanding the territory

The addition of 60 new stations, 1,000 new bikes, 2,625 new docking terminals and the expansion of the service into six new Montreal boroughs (Lachine, Saint-Laurent, Montreal-Nord, Anjou, Saint-Léonard and Pointe-aux-Trembles) have had their intended impact on the number of trips. The service will continue to grow in 2020 thanks to new agreements with the city of Laval and Town of Mont-Royal in particular.

"We're constantly striving to be the most accessible, innovative, vital urban mobility actor and to offer the best client experience," said Marie Elaine Farley, BIXI Montreal Board Chair. "BIXI's remarkable results have encouraged us to continue on this path that allows us to expect the best for the upcoming years. BIXI was an ambitious, visionary project whose value is demonstrated now more than ever by the fulfilment of its goals: both in terms of its great popularity and the technological advancement," added Ms. Farley.

"This year again, Montrealers have shown their love for BIXI," said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante. "The people's appetite for active transportation is undeniable," she added, "and we're proud to work with BIXI to offer an efficient service that connects more boroughs and for which the time was ripe, as testified by the popularity of the new e-bikes. To fight against climate change, we must change how we get around. Active transportation, like public transportation, is one of our core priorities. We know that BIXI will do well in the upcoming years and we will stand by its side to support its projects and ensure its success."

"With its 850 km of bicycle lanes, our administration is working hard to offer safer planning for cyclists, to meet their needs and to make it easier to share the roads. Over the last 15 years, the number of Montrealers who bike to work has increased by more than 70,000. BIXI's popularity has undoubtedly played a role in people's growing passion for cycling. Which is why we are happy to continue supporting BIXI's growth," said Éric Alan Caldwell, Montreal Executive Committee member responsible for urban planning and mobility and the Office de consultation publique de Montréal.

BIXI's commitment

Going beyond numbers, news and records, it's also important to mention BIXI's social engagement. For example, in 2016 we launched Free BIXI Sundays, which allowed people to use bikes for free on the last Sunday of every month. To date, over 462,000 trips were taken by people trying out BIXI for the first time.

In 2018, BIXI showed another innovative side and launched the very first intermodal fare, allowing students and seniors (65+) with an OPUS card to rent bikes at a discount.

In 2019, BIXI launched the AMIS BIXI program. We sometimes need to move bikes to and from specific stations to answer our members' needs, based on real-time data. The approximately 6,000 AMIS BIXI members who sign up online, on a voluntary basis, can check our app on their smartphone and choose a station based on the number of points they can earn. With this innovative idea, our members can earn free memberships and even discounts with our partners.

Lastly, on September 27, 2019, in a gesture of solidarity, BIXI made its bikes free to those going to the big climate march. A BIXI delegation also joined the throngs of 500,000 people protesting against climate change. BIXI's commitment to its users and the public in general includes other initiatives, like promoting helmets and traffic regulations and even a pilot project with laser safety lights.

Get ready for 2020

BIXI users can get an early-bird discount by signing up now for the 2020 season. From November 1 to 30, 2019, they can get a one-year membership, including 45 minutes of travel per trip, for the special price of $84.

An app that gets you from A to B

To get from A to B even more quickly, BIXI Montréal invites the public to download its mobile app. The app allows users not only to find available bicycles and their respective docking terminals but also to rent a BIXI bicycle directly from the app.

About BIXI Montréal

BIXI Montréal is a non-profit organization that was created in 2014 by the City of Montreal to manage the city's bike-share system. For the 2019 season, the network had 7,250 bicycles and 611 stations throughout Montreal, Longueuil, Town of Mount Royal, Laval and Westmount. To learn more about BIXI Montréal, go to: bixi.com

Since its launch in 2009, BIXI riders have taken 43 million trips. In 2019, BIXI set a new record of more than 5.8 million trips and reached an all-time high of 320,000 individual users. The service has grown by 80% over the last five years.

Our loyal partners

BIXI Montréal gives its heartfelt thanks to all its partners, including Manulife, Rachelle Béry, FIDO, Nespresso and La Presse.

