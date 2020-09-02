"Montreal has many reasons to be proud of its pioneering role in the electrification of its public bike system, and BIXI Montréal to offer an electric bike-sharing service that is not only affordable and accessible to all citizens, but also of quality, thanks to innovative and unique equipment. Electric micro-mobility is shaping a new generation of urban transportation, whose practicality, speed, economy and respect for the environment are just a few of its many advantages. It's a way of getting around the city that meets the concerns of sustainable development, while meeting citizens' expectations" says Alexandre Taillefer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BIXI Montreal.

Éric Alan Caldwell, who is responsible for urban planning and mobility on the City of Montreal's Executive Committee, added: "We are extremely proud to inaugurate the first of many power stations that will be offered to the population. BIXI has always been able to innovate and this project is further proof of that. This project is made possible in part thanks to the major investments made by our administration, who firmly believes in active transportation and has ensured that the BIXI fleet continues to grow. BIXI has thus been able to add no fewer than 1,000 electric BIXI's on our roads, expand the service and offer it here, in the east end of Montreal. Montreal can now count on one of the largest fleets of electrically assisted bicycles in the world and on the 2nd largest bike-sharing network in America. Let's be proud of it!"

A QUEBEC INNOVATION: LOADED BICYCLES AT ALL TIMES

The biggest advantage of the electrical station for the user is that dule charged bicycles can be rented at any time. The result of several years of development by PBSC Urban Solutions, the electric BIXI stations also make it possible to rent electrically-assisted bicycles and regular bicycles at a single location, making Montreal one of the only cities in North America to offer these stations with two options.

In this particular year, Mr. Vermette, BIXI Montreal's General Manager, also emphasizes the importance for BIXI to continue to collaborate with Quebec businesses. In particular, he cites partner PBSC Urban Solutions in Montreal, creator of the intelligent recharging-integrated station and of the design and technology of BIXI bikes, as well as Devinci in Saguenay, behind the assembly of regular BIXI and electric BIXI bikes: "As part of our vision for the future, the deployment of electrical stations and electrically assisted bikes also allows for the creation of jobs in Quebec, with our partners who have generously contributed to the realization of this large-scale project for years."

ALMOST DOUBLE THE NUMBER OF RENTALS FOR ELECTRIC BIXI BIKES!

Since its creation in 2014, BIXI Montreal and its partners have developed invaluable expertise in their field, thanks to a passionate, experienced and dedicated team headed by BIXI Montreal's General Manager, Mr. Christian Vermette.

Supported by the City of Montreal, which has made active and sustainable transportation one of its priorities, BIXI officially launched 160 first-generation electric BIXI bikes in September 2019. Electric BIXI bikes quickly won over enthusiasts, who used them 75% more than regular bicycles.

THE ADVANTAGES OF THE NEW GENERATION BLUE BIXI

This second generation electric BIXI bikes has many exceptional features, in addition to innovations in the battery, which now offers a minimum range of 70 km. With 3 gears, this blue-coloured bike has a maximum speed of 32 km/hr.

Greater and faster travelled distance

The widest possible territory coverage of the territory

Less effort for the user, especially in the case of steep gradients.

Easy to use

Accessible to all

Economic

The load level is always displayed, ensuring worry-free travel!

For more information on renting electric BIXI bikes and the status of the network, we invite you to consult the attached information sheet.

BIXI WOULD LIKE TO THANK HILO, A HYDRO-QUÉBEC SUBSIDIARY AND NEW EXCLUSIVE PARTNER FOR ELECTRIC BIXI BIKES, AS WELL AS ITS VALUED PARTNERS

Mr. Taillefer concluded by saying that he was delighted to welcome Hilo, a subsidiary of Hydro Québec, as the new exclusive partner of electric BIXIs: "The association between electric BIXI bikes and Hilo, which notably offers a smart home service that helps Quebecers optimize their energy consumption, was a natural fit, since both services are eco-responsible and at the forefront of technology."

Sébastien Fournier, Hilo's president and CEO, took a moment to express Hilo's pride in partnering with BIXI Montreal to propel electric BIXIs: "It's an efficient and intelligent way to get around in a urban space. This partnership is all the more natural since both companies share common values and an innovative and environmentally responsible vision. While BIXI contributes to Montrealers' quality of life by promoting an active mode of transportation, Hilo offers turnkey services aimed at helping its customers move towards responsible energy consumption. This complementarity will bring a whole new dimension to urban mobility," he says.

BIXI Montreal would like to warmly thank its valuable partners, who made this inspiring project possible and made it possible to put the first electrical station into service today: Valérie Plante and the entire City of Montreal team, Caroline Bourgeois, mayor of the Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough, Sylvain Mandeville, general manager of Cégep Marie-Victorin, Hilo, Fizz, CKOI 96. 9, Rachelle Béry, ARTM, Lyft (technological partner), PBSC Urban Solutions (technological designer), and Devinci (bicycle manufacturer).

ABOUT BIXI MONTRÉAL

BIXI Montreal is a non-profit organization created by the City of Montreal to manage its bike-sharing system. As of fall 2020, the network includes 611 stations, 7,270 standard bikes and 1,000 electric BIXI bikes throughout Montreal, as well as in Westmount, Montréal-Est, Mont-Royal, Longueuil and Laval. For more information, you are invited to visit the BIXI Montreal website.

ABOUT HILO

Hilo is a Hydro-Québec subsidiary whose mission is to develop innovative, value-added products and services designed to position Hydro-Québec as a major provider of new energy services. In addition to smart home offerings, Hilo will soon launch services to help companies reduce their carbon footprint and energy costs. Other products and services will gradually be deployed, including electric mobility offerings, smart energy storage and solar self-generation. http://www.hiloenergie.com/en-ca/.

