Paul DoCouto of Stillwater Lake, Nova Scotia

of Paul Stuckless of Churchill Falls, Newfoundland and Labrador

of and Jeffrey Weeks of Bayside, New Brunswick

"Trucks for Ducks" sweepstakes has generated funds in support of DUC's mission to conserve, restore and manage wetlands and associated habitats for the benefit of waterfowl, wildlife and people. Through this collaboration, 100 per cent of the proceeds have been directed towards DUC conservation efforts.

"We Atlantic Canadians treasure our natural spaces," said Jamie MacGillivray, founding partner of MacGillivray Injury and Insurance Law. "Our legal team really wants to do everything we can to conserve these spaces for the survival of future generations. Normally, our work is helping injury victims—here, we work towards the common good of conservation."

DUC has been instrumental in conserving habitat in Atlantic Canada. The funds raised through the "Trucks for Ducks" sweepstakes will support further efforts to ensure that wetlands continue to provide critical ecosystem services such as water filtration, flood mitigation and habitat for countless species.

From its salty shores to its majestic maples, Atlantic Canada's diverse habitats host a stunning range of wildlife. DUC manages more than 52,000 acres of wetlands behind 550 water controls and dykes. One hundred and sixty of these projects are equipped with fishways to help fish pass in and out of wetlands. Learn more about DUC's conservation, community and education success in Atlantic Canada.

"Ducks Unlimited Canada greatly appreciates the support of MacGillivray Injury and Insurance Law. Their generosity will benefit all Atlantic Canadians for generations to come," said Adam Campbell, DUC's manager of provincial operations for Atlantic Canada. "We protect and conserve these wetland habitats because of all the functions and value they provide, including recreational opportunities and well-being. Thank you to everyone who participated in the contest and invested in our efforts."

The success of the "Trucks for Ducks" sweepstakes is a testament to the power of community collaboration to tackle environmental challenges.

About MacGillivray Injury and Insurance Law

Founded in 1994, MacGillivray Injury Law has grown into the largest injury and disability law firm in Atlantic Canada, with offices in Halifax, New Glasgow, Moncton, and St. John's, and serves Prince Edward Island. MacGillivray Injury Law is proud to serve Atlantic Canadians who have been injured in accidents or denied disability benefits.

About Ducks Unlimited Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the country's largest land conservancy and a leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

