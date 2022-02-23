Twenty-three schools to receive support for new technology to engage and inspire learning on behalf of Best Buy Canada and in partnership with Samsung and Google

Announcement Highlights:

From more than 750 applicants, 23 elementary and secondary schools across Canada have been awarded grants of up to $10,000 each, or Chromebook packages, from Best Buy Canada in partnership with Samsung and Google.

BURNABY, BC, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Best Buy Canada is proud to announce the 23 elementary and secondary schools, selected from more than 750 applications, to receive a combined $230,00 in funding for tech-based improvements through the Best Buy School Tech Grant program. Through these grants students will have access to more engaging and efficient technology intended to motivate their learning and set them up for success in their future educational endeavors.

"We know the past two years have been challenging for educators and students alike, and we have seen first-hand how important technology can be for schools," says Karen Arsenault, Best Buy Canada's Social Impact Manager. "The applications we received emphasized the significant role technology plays in engaging students and setting a strong foundation for their future. We're proud to support educators in opening doors for their students".

For the second year in a row Best Buy Canada has teamed up with Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow program, and new this year, Google has joined in to help impact even more Canadian students. Through this partnership, Samsung and Google have selected two schools to provide them each with 45 Samsung Chromebooks to enhance their Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs.

"In today's continually evolving learning landscape, technology is critical to helping students connect, collaborate and thrive with their peers and educators," said Jennifer Groh, Senior Director of Corporate Marketing and Citizenship, Samsung Canada. "We are pleased to continue our partnership with Best Buy Canada and provide students and teachers with innovative technology that will enhance their programs and boost students' interest in STEM learning."

The schools receiving a Best Buy School Tech Grant are:

Elementary Schools

Bishop Klein Community School – Saskatoon, SK

Central Spryfield Elementary School – Halifax, NS

Danforth Gardens P.S. – Scarborough, ON

Eatonville Junior School – Toronto, ON

École de l'Harmonie-Jeunesse - Ste-Anne-des-Plaines, QC

MS Hetherington Public School – Windsor, ON

– Our Lady of Fatima – Calgary, AB

Pringle Creek Public School – Whitby, ON

– Qaqqalik School – Kimmirut, NU

Squiala Elementary School – Chilliwack. BC

St. Joseph's -Alexander McKay Elementary School – Halifax, NS

-Alexander McKay Elementary School – St. Theresa School – Wabasca, AB

– Suwilaawks Community School - Terrace, BC

Secondary Schools

Attagoyuk Ilisavik – Pangnirtung NU

Dalhousie Regional High School – Dalhousie, NB

David Thompson Secondary – Vancouver, BC

École Joseph-François-Perrault – Quebec City, QC

La Salle Intermediate and Secondary School – Kingston, ON

Nelson McIntyre Collegiate – Winnipeg, MB

North Island Secondary School – Port McNeill, BC

Sutton District High School – Sutton, ON

The schools receiving a Samsung Chromebook package are:

Beaconsfield Middle School – Saint John, NB

Yellowquill School – Portage la Prairie, MB

Best Buy Canada focuses its social impact efforts on building brighter futures through technology. Since 2008, Best Buy Canada has provided more than $3.4 million to 274 Canadian schools to purchase technology that inspires, motivates, and empowers students. Best Buy Canada is also proud to offer post-secondary scholarships and support youth with hands-on tech learning opportunities.

For more information about Best Buy's social impact efforts and to find more information about upcoming school tech grant application periods, visit www.BestBuy.ca/SocialImpact .

