Parks Canada undertaking public consultation for new management plan

KINGSTON, ON, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Parks Canada is responsible for protecting and sharing one of the finest and most extensive systems of protected cultural and natural heritage areas in the world.

Parks Canada is looking to hear the views of Canadians as it consults about a new management plan for Bellevue House National Historic Site, the only historic site solely dedicated to exploring the legacy of Sir John A. Macdonald.

At Bellevue House, Parks Canada is committed to telling the full scope of Sir John A. Macdonald's story. Parks Canada has been working with Indigenous groups, stakeholders and other experts for several years to change and renew how the stories and history at Bellevue House are presented in the context of the present. The site is also undergoing structural repair and restoration while continuing to review how to tell Macdonald's story and is now seeking public input on its 10-year management plan. The new management plan will guide management decisions and actions, set clear strategic direction for the future, and serve as a key accountability document to Canadians.

The renewal of the visitor experience at Bellevue House will strive to convey Macdonald's complex legacy and offer a place where Canadians can gain a greater understanding of Canada's history, including aspects that have caused enduring harm.

The draft management plan for Bellevue House has proposed three objectives that set the future direction of the site:

Bellevue House is committed to leading open and ongoing dialogue that presents the many perspectives on Canada's creation, and Macdonald's link to policies that continue to impact the country and its people to this day.



Parks Canada also recognises that Bellevue House can become a better partner within the community and will work to increase involvement and opportunities for collaboration with other groups when presenting the story of Sir John A. Macdonald .



Parks Canada will complete improvements to the historic house's built heritage, and modernise and raise the profile of Bellevue House experiences in partnership and using new programming styles, technology, exhibits, and activities.

The best way to ensure Parks Canada's proposed management plan for Bellevue House captures the perspectives of Indigenous people and culturally diverse populations in Canada is for a broad range of people to participate in the consultation process. The draft plan is available at www.pc.gc.ca/bellevue. The results of this engagement will help finalize the management plan, after which it will be approved and tabled in Parliament.

Sessions will take place in English on February 23, 2022, from 7 pm to 9 pm, and in French on February 24, 2022, from 7 pm to 9 pm. Those interested in attending either of these online consultation meetings are asked to register at least 24 hours in advance by emailing [email protected] in order to receive the meeting's connection details.

Feedback can also be shared by completing an online questionnaire (https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/lhn-nhs/on/bellevue/info/gestion-management), sending comments in writing by email to [email protected] or by mailing:

Public Consultations – Bellevue House NHS

35 Centre Street

Kingston, Ontario

K7L 4E5

Quick Facts

Reviewed every 10 years, management plans are a legislative requirement of the Parks Canada Agency Act and guide the management of Parks Canada administered places.

and guide the management of Parks Canada administered places. Bellevue House National Historic Site was built in the 1840s and was home to Sir John A. Macdonald at the beginning of his political career.

at the beginning of his political career. The first phase of the renewal and repairs of structural elements of the historic Bellevue House was completed in 2020. Phase 2, the renewal of the visitor experience and interpretive elements inside the building, is expected to be implemented by spring 2023.

The new management plan for Bellevue House National Historic Site will guide decisions and actions in protecting, presenting and operating the site.

Associated Links

For further information: Bruce MacMillan, Public Relations & Communications Officer, Eastern and Central Ontario Field Unit, Parks Canada, [email protected], 613-246-1950