New campaign shows how private sector broadband investments power, transform and grow Canada's economy

Bell calls on the federal government and the CRTC to implement smart policies that unlock billions in private investments in critical infrastructure

MONTRÉAL, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell Canada today announced the launch of Build. Connect. Grow Canada., a national multimedia campaign calling on the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's (CRTC) and the federal government to implement smart policies that will grow the economy by unlocking billions worth of private sector investments to build fibre networks.

Today, 7.8 million homes and businesses across Bell's footprint have access to its pure fibre network. However, the CRTC has put further investment and greater connectivity at risk.

Build. Connect. Grow Canada. (CNW Group/Bell Canada (MTL))

Since 2020, Bell has invested almost $23 billion to expand its pure fibre network. These high-speed networks are critical infrastructure that power Canada's economy, support jobs and enhance connectivity for Canadian homes and businesses.

The CRTC decision allowing TELUS, Rogers and Bell to resell on each other's fibre networks undermines the business case for further investment in new network builds, jeopardizing billions of dollars that companies are ready to invest to expand high-speed Internet for Canadians.

As a result of the CRTC policy, Bell has revised its fibre build target down by 1.5 million locations and cut capital expenditures by $500 million this year alone.

Less private investment means fewer jobs along Bell's supply chain, diminished network resilience and fewer Canadians getting access to the world's best Internet technology, particularly in rural, remote and Indigenous communities – at a time when Canada can least afford it.

Reversing the CRTC's policy will eliminate regulatory uncertainty and unlock billions worth of nation-building investments that are critical to transform and protect Canada's economy.

To learn more about the Build. Connect. Grow Canada. campaign, visit BCE.ca/Build.

Quote

"For 145 years, Bell has helped build, connect and grow Canada. We are more than just a communications company, we are builders of Canada's critical infrastructure – a crucial foundation for economic growth and national security. As Canada faces threats to its economy and sovereignty, it is more important than ever to encourage investment from strong Canadian companies like Bell that want to build, connect and grow Canada. We are calling on the CRTC and federal government to implement smart policies that will unlock billions in private sector investment that keeps Canada's networks strong while powering, transforming, and growing our economy."

- Robert Malcolmson, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal & Regulatory Officer

Quick Facts

According to a recent survey of 4,000 Canadians by spark * advocacy, 79% of Canadians agree that allowing large players like TELUS and Bell to resell each others' networks won't increase price competition but will decrease investment in building bigger and better broadband networks. 1

advocacy, 79% of Canadians agree that allowing large players like TELUS and Bell to resell each others' networks won't increase price competition but will decrease investment in building bigger and better broadband networks. The same survey found that 74% of Canadians agree that if we remove the incentive for a company to build a network, Canada will end up worse off in the long run.2

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company,3 providing advanced broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communication services. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries

[email protected]

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to Bell Canada's revised fibre build and capital expenditures targets and other statements that are not historical facts. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe Bell Canada's expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Bell Canada does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Bell Canada's revised fibre build and capital expenditures targets are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and are based on certain assumptions including, without limitation, the prevailing regulatory environment as well as Bell Canada's financial performance and available liquidity to fund capital expenditures. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that such revised targets will be achieved. For additional information on assumptions and risks underlying certain of our forward-looking statements made in this news release, please consult BCE Inc.'s (BCE) 2024 Annual MD&A dated March 6, 2025, BCE's 2025 First Quarter MD&A dated May 7, 2025 and BCE's news release dated May 8, 2025 announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, filed with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (available at sedarplus.ca) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at SEC.gov). These documents are also available at BCE.ca.



_____________________________

1 Survey conducted by spark* advocacy and Spring Omnibus Survey on behalf of Bell Canada, April 2025

2 Survey conducted by spark* advocacy and Spring Omnibus Survey on behalf of Bell Canada, April 2025

3 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)