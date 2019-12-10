Beaver First Nation celebrates the opening of their new water treatment plant and housing

BEAVER FIRST NATION, TREATY 8 TERRITORY, AB, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Chief Trevor Mercredi and Beaver First Nation officially opened a new water treatment facility and six new housing units.

The water project, in which the Government of Canada invested $14.2 million, included construction of the water treatment plant, raw water intake, treated water reservoir and distribution main to the Beaver First Nation Boyer River core area.

The six new housing units were designed to accommodate large families in response to the First Nation's increasing population. They include multi-unit accommodations and a new unit to address the needs of a disabled youth. The Government of Canada provided $1.8 million in support.

We are working in partnership with First Nations communities, like Beaver First Nation, to build healthy, safe housing and water facilities that improve access to clean water.

"Congratulations to Chief Mercredi and Beaver First Nation on the opening of their new water treatment plant and six new housing units. The infrastructure gap between Indigenous communities and the rest of Canada is very real, and our government remains committed to working in partnership with First Nations to support the building up of communities so that residents are guaranteed access to clean water and safe, suitable housing."

The Honourable Marc Miller, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

Beaver First Nation is located in Treaty 8 Territory near the town of High Level, Alberta . The community has a population of approximately 450 people on reserve.

. The community has a population of approximately 450 people on reserve. The new water plant is connected to an existing six-plex housing unit and provides connections for future housing units.

