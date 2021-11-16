What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Nova Scotia Department of Environment and Climate Change (ECC) invite the public and Indigenous groups to comment on the potential environmental effects of the proposed Beaver Dam Mine Project, located in Marinette, Nova Scotia.

These groups are also welcome to comment on the proposed measures to prevent or mitigate those effects as described in the proponent's revised summary of the Environmental Impact Statement. ECC also invites comments on the full revised Environmental Impact Statement.

How can I participate?

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80111) or by emailing ECC at [email protected]. Comments submitted to either the Agency or ECC will be considered in both the provincial and federal environmental assessments and will be published online as part of the project files.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until December 16, 2021.

For more information on the project, the review process and alternative means of submitting comments, visit Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac or ECC's website at gov.ns.ca/nse/ea. Printed copies are also available for viewing at the following locations:

Department of Environment and Climate Change Office 30 Damascus Road, Suite 115 Bedford, Nova Scotia N.S. Department of Natural Resources and Renewables 12086 Highway 224 Middle Musquodoboit, Nova Scotia Sheet Harbour Library 22756 Highway 7 Sheet Harbour, Nova Scotia

Virtual Information Session

The Agency will host a virtual information session via Zoom on November 24, 2021, from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. (AST). The session will include presentations on the status of the project, the environmental assessment process and details on how to submit comments. Interested participants can register by email at [email protected].

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

There will be a final comment period on the draft Environmental Assessment Report and potential conditions.

Follow the Agency and Nova Scotia Environment on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC and @NS_Environment #BeaverDamMine

What is the proposed project?

Atlantic Mining NS Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of St Barbara Limited, is proposing the construction, operation and reclamation of an open pit gold mine in Marinette, Nova Scotia. The Beaver Dam Mine Project would have an ore production rate of 2.1 million tonnes/year, over a five-year period. Ore from the Project would be crushed and transported 31 kilometres by road to the Touquoy Mine for processing. Components of the Project would include an open pit, mine haul roads, waste material storage piles (non-acid generating, potential acid generating, topsoil, till and organics), run-of-mine and low-grade ore stockpiles, crusher, operational facilities, and water management. The Project would rely on the Touquoy Mine site for the processing of ore and storage of tailings in the exhausted Touquoy Pit.

For more information on the Agency's privacy policies, consult the Privacy Notice on its website at canada.ca/iaac.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, 343-549-3870

Related Links

https://www.ceaa.gc.ca/

