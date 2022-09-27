BURFORD, ON, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - BeautiTone, the number one Canadian-made and owned retail paint brand, reveals its 2023 Colour of the Year, 'Moments' (CL24-4) – a calming, shaded blue with an influence of green that brings a fresh perspective to modern interiors and acts as a canvas for the moments ahead.

'Moments' (CL24-4), BeautiTone's 2023 Colour of the Year (CNW Group/Home Hardware Stores Limited)

"'Moments' is reflective of Canadians' continued desire for stability and comfort as we focus on moving forward in our daily lives," said Darryl Allen, Creative Manager, BeautiTone Paint and Home Products. "Evoking feelings that are nostalgic and hopeful, this reliable hue brings a renewed appreciation for our ability to create lasting, meaningful moments in spite of adversity."

New for 2023, 'Moments' is at the centre of two thoughtfully curated 2023 Colour Trends palettes that are motivated by nature and wellbeing. The two palettes emit different energies, as Canadians create memories in their own unique ways.

Through 11 inviting colours, both palettes simultaneously capture nuances of reflection and transformation, while providing Canadians with two distinctly different ways to design the perfect space for their life's own moments.

"As we developed our trend colours this year, we felt it was important to present two energies, thus two palettes," said BeautiTone's Creative Manager, Darryl Allen. "Knowing that we're all moving forward, we won't necessarily be moving at the same pace. These palettes give homeowners an opportunity to reflect on where they are at in their journey, and what kind of space they want to create to reflect that."

The first trend palette is built around comfort, prompting Canadians to experience a moment of harmony and healing. Whether it is used in a bedroom or living room, this mix of soft neutrals creates a peaceful palette that encourages reflection and optimism.

The second is a spirited palette of vivid colours inspiring exploration and transformation. These deep, bold shades encourage Canadians to experience moments with expression and movement. They can make a statement in an entryway or inspire a music room.

BeautiTone's 2023 Colour of the Year and Colour Trends palettes are available exclusively at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre and Home Hardware Building Centre locations across Canada. 'Moments' and other colours are available in BeautiTone's Designer, Signature, Pure and PRO paint lines.

If you would like to sample 'Moments' (CL24-4) or one of the colours from the 2023 trend palettes, BeautiTone now offers the ability to order Hello Paint peel and stick samples.

For more information on 'Moments' or the 2023 Colour Trends palettes, visit your local store or learn more at homehardware.ca/en/colour-of-the-year .

BeautiTone Paint and Home Products Division

This Division of Home Hardware Stores Limited is headquartered in Burford, Ontario and is one of the most modern paint manufacturing facilities in North America. The Division distributes a full range of private label products, including BeautiTone paints and a wide range of aerosol and cleaning products. BeautiTone is the #1 Canadian-owned and Canadian-made retail paint brand, exclusively sold at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre and Home Hardware Building Centre stores across Canada. BeautiTone includes Designer, Signature, Pure, Wood-Shield, PRO and specialty products. BeautiTone has made top quality paints and home products since 1980, and by providing expert advice and designer results, has earned Home Hardware a reputation as Canada's Paint Experts. More information about BeautiTone and Home Hardware is available at homehardware.ca.

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Home Hardware Stores Limited is Canada's largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials, and furniture home improvement retailer with close to 1,100 stores under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. Founded in 1964 in rural St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware remains 100% Canadian owned and operated. Through the Home Hardware network, Dealer-Owners have extensive distribution and marketing capabilities as well as access to thousands of quality, brand name and private label products. Home Hardware Stores Limited has received designation as one of Canada's Best Brands and Best Managed Companies and is committed to helping Canadians with all of their project needs. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

