ST. JACOBS, ON, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Barbie™ Dreamhouse™, BeautiTone, the number one Canadian-made and Canadian-owned retail paint brand, has partnered with Mattel Canada to release a curated collection of Barbie-inspired paint colours. Chosen for their playfulness and liveability, the BeautiTone Barbie Dreamhouse Colour Collection aims to inspire Canadians and help them bring their dreams – and dream home – to life. From kids' bedrooms, to living rooms and the playroom, the collection includes colours to inspire every room in the home.

BeautiTone Barbie Dreamhouse Colour Collection (CNW Group/Home Hardware Stores Limited)

"We are thrilled to partner with Mattel to celebrate 60 years of the Barbie Dreamhouse by offering Canadians a playful way to beautify their homes through colour. The Barbie Dreamhouse Colour Collection is the perfect example of giving dreams a home," said Laura Baker, Chief Marketing Officer, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "Through our line of BeautiTone paint colours, we aim to inspire Canadians of all generations to rethink their use of colour and create living spaces where they feel confident, energized and inspired."

The BeautiTone Barbie Dreamhouse Colour Collection is comprised of 13 colours, each with its own Barbie-inspired persona. In addition to the classic Barbie pink seen throughout her iconic Dreamhouse, the colour collection offers vibrant hues that have the potential to incite a child's imagination and transport them into the world of Barbie. The collection also includes approachable neutrals and pastels that can complement any space.

"Glow Up", a radiant yellow that is as bright as Barbie's dreams, adds a burst of sunshine to a playroom, and "Career Goals" is a muted blue that brings a sense of calmness and offers a more sophisticated transformation in any room.

Media can download the full colour collection here :

"We are excited to partner with BeautiTone, exclusively at Home Hardware and Building Centres, to bring the colours of the Barbie Dreamhouse to Canadians' homes," said Jennifer Gileno, Head of Licensing at Mattel Canada. "For the last 60 years, the Barbie Dreamhouse has been a spectacular home that allows kids to immerse themselves in Barbie's world and gives them the room to dream. The curated colours in this collection were created to continue inspiring imaginative play, beyond the Barbie Dreamhouse, in the homes of those who love Barbie."

To bring the campaign to life, BeautiTone is working with well-known designer and television host, Tiffany Pratt, to share how the colour collection can be used within various areas of any home.

"I've always been inspired by the colours of Barbie's world and fell in love with her back in 1983. Loving You Barbie™, complete with her heart-adorned gown, was my constant companion," reminisces Pratt. "The BeautiTone Barbie Dreamhouse Colour Collection has something for everyone so anyone can create their own space to bring their dreams to life. From the kid's room to the kitchen, adding flashes of colour brings energy and joy to the home."

The BeautiTone Barbie Dreamhouse Colour Collection is available exclusively at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre and Home Hardware Building Centre locations across Canada. Colours are available in BeautiTone's Designer, Signature, Pure and PRO paint lines.

For more information, and to visualize the Barbie Dreamhouse Colour Collection, visit www.homehardware.ca/en/barbie .

About BeautiTone Paint and Home Products Division

This Division of Home Hardware Stores Limited is headquartered in Burford, Ontario and is one of the most modern paint manufacturing facilities in North America. BeautiTone Paint and Home Products distributes a full range of private label products, including BeautiTone paints and a wide range of aerosol and cleaning products. BeautiTone is the #1 Canadian-owned and Canadian-made retail paint brand, sold exclusively at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre and Home Hardware Building Centre stores across Canada. BeautiTone includes Designer, Signature, Pure, Wood-Shield, PRO and specialty products. BeautiTone has made top quality paints and home products since 1980, and by providing expert advice and designer results, has earned Home Hardware a reputation as Canada's Paint Experts. More information about BeautiTone and Home Hardware is available at homehardware.ca .

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Home Hardware Stores Limited is Canada's largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials, and furniture home improvement retailer with close to 1,100 stores under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. Founded in 1964 in rural St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware remains 100% Canadian owned and operated. Through the Home Hardware network, Dealer-Owners have extensive distribution and marketing capabilities as well as access to thousands of quality, brand name and private label products. Home Hardware Stores Limited has received designation as one of Canada's Best Brands and Best Managed Companies and is committed to helping Canadians with all of their project needs. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca .

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe™, Monster High™ and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com

SOURCE Home Hardware Stores Limited

For further information: For more information or to set up an interview, please contact: Juliet Camus, NATIONAL Public Relations: [email protected]; Home Hardware Public Relations: [email protected]