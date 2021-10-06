"'Warm Hugs' is the comfort we've been missing – our longing for closeness and touch," said Darryl Allen, Creative Manager, BeautiTone Paint and Home Products. "Our feelings about colour are often deeply personal and reflect our experiences and culture. While perceptions of colour can be subjective, colour has the power to enhance our lives and influence our emotions in a positive way. Using the right colours in our homes and spaces is essential to any project, big or small."

'Warm Hugs' is part of the 2022 Colour Trends Palette which tells a story of recovery and healing, composed of comforting, nature-inspired tones thoughtfully designed to bring warmth and well-being back into our lives. Featuring six spectacular colours, you can create beauty anywhere in your home – walls, furniture, floors, and accents.

The 2022 Colour Trends Palette by BeautiTone Paint is available exclusively at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre and Home Hardware Building Centre locations across Canada. 'Warm Hugs' is available in BeautiTone's Designer, Signature, Pure and PRO paint lines.

For more information on 'Warm Hugs' or the 2022 Colour Trends Palette, visit your local store or learn more at homehardware.ca/beauti-tone.

BeautiTone Paint and Home Products Division

This Division of Home Hardware Stores Limited is headquartered in Burford, Ontario and is one of the most modern paint manufacturing facilities in North America. The Division distributes a full range of private label products, including BeautiTone paints and a wide range of aerosol and cleaning products. BeautiTone is the #1 Canadian-owned and Canadian-made retail paint brand, exclusively sold at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre and Home Hardware Building Centre stores across Canada. BeautiTone includes Designer, Signature, Pure, Wood-Shield, PRO and specialty products. BeautiTone has made top quality paints and home products since 1980, and by providing expert advice and designer results, has earned Home Hardware a reputation as Canada's Paint Experts. More information about BeautiTone and Home Hardware is available at www.homehardware.ca.

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Home Hardware Stores Limited is Canada's largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials, and furniture home improvement retailer with close to 1,100 stores under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. Founded in 1964 in rural St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware remains 100% Canadian owned and operated. Through the Home Hardware network, Dealer-Owners have extensive distribution and marketing capabilities as well as access to thousands of quality, brand name and private label products. Home Hardware Stores Limited has received designation as one of Canada's Best Brands and Best Managed Companies and is committed to helping Canadians with all of their project needs. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

