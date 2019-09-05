BDC named to "Best For The World 2019" list as one of world's top-performing B Corps

Canada's first B Corp bank recognized for high governance and workplace standards

MONTREAL, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - BDC, Canada's bank for entrepreneurs, has been named a "Best For The World 2019" honouree for its achievements as one of the world's top-performing B Corporations.

B Corps are businesses that balance purpose and profit and are certified as meeting rigorous environmental, social, governance and workplace standards. They are redefining success in business and working to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy so that all companies compete not only to be the best in the world, but the best for the world.

As a Best For the World honouree, BDC is in the top 10% of all certified B Corp companies worldwide, in two areas of impact: Governance and Workers. Honourees in the "Best For The World: Governance" category are leaders in transparency, accountability, ethics, engagement and adopting a purpose-driven mission. They believe in transparent communication with shareholders and stakeholders and work hard to protect the long-term vision of their business.

Companies named as "Best For The World: Workers" know they can make a large impact on the lives of their workers well beyond the work hours. They are recognized for having an exceptional work environment and are rated according to the relationship they have with their workforce.

"We are proud of being recognized by the B Corp community as leaders in creating positive change," says Craig Ryan, Director, Social Entrepreneurship at BDC. "BDC is deeply committed to the B Corp movement's exciting and transformative belief in using business for good."

Best for the World honourees will be recognized at the B Corp Champions Retreat in Los Angeles on September 16-18.

"We love working with B Corps," adds Ryan. "They're well managed, highly transparent and accountable. They're committed to a sustainable environment. They have powerful brands and strong connections to employees and their community. Canada's B Corps are among the best in the world! Congratulations to all honorees on being good for the world."

As part of its support for the B Corp movement, BDC supports Canadian B Corps and other social-purpose businesses with financing and consulting advice. BDC also partners with grassroots organizations and initiatives that support social entrepreneurship and spreads awareness of B Corp certification among its entrepreneur clients.

About BDC

BDC is the only bank devoted exclusively to entrepreneurs. It provides access to financing, both online and in-person, as well as advisory services to help Canadian businesses grow and succeed. Its investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of risk capital solutions. For 75 years and counting, BDC's purpose has been to support entrepreneurs in all industries and all stages of growth. For more information and to consult more than 1,000 free tools, articles and entrepreneurs' stories, visit bdc.ca.

SOURCE Business Development Bank of Canada

For further information: BDC Media relations, mediainfo@bdc.ca / 1-844-625-8321

Related Links

www.bdc.ca

