BDC Named Best in SME Digital Banking in the World's Best Digital Bank Awards

BDC supports more than 72,000 business owners across Canada. In an increasingly digital world, BDC began its digital transformation several years ago to make it easier for entrepreneurs to do business with the Bank and be where they are. Thanks to these early investments, BDC was able to quickly launch new technologies adapted to business owners' current needs. These investments include an award-winning Express loan app, an automated online loan application for up to $100,000 and more recently its first-ever client-facing app, BDC Mobile.

"We are excited to be recognized for this work with a World's Best Digital Bank Award." said Stephane Bilodeau, Chief Information Officer, BDC. "Our job is to move at the speed of entrepreneurs. We have worked hard to create new digital solutions that are not only convenient, but that also help entrepreneurs access our products and services while capitalizing on opportunities faster."

BDC Mobile, BDC's latest tool, was launched in March 2021. The app allows entrepreneurs to access customized insights and advice from their mobile device to help them make more informed decisions about their business. It also helps them set, track and measure their business goals. Ninety percent (90%) of users have reported being satisfied with the app. BDC Mobile is continuously being enhanced to include more personalized and engaging features for the users.

"The pandemic fueled an innovation boom in digital banking previously unseen. Corporate banks were forced to get creative to help spur SME activity," said Joseph Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance. "BDC took the challenge head-on, automating various processes and rolling-out ground-breaking products. Their responsiveness and ingenuity is why BDC is being honoured as Global Finance's Best SME Digital Banking in North America."

Winners were chosen by the editorial board of Global Finance, with initial evaluation of all entries having been conducted by a world-class panel of judges from Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing. Award criteria focused on the digital tools available to entrepreneurs to manage the financial health of their businesses.

About BDC

BDC is the bank for Canadian entrepreneurs. It provides access to financing, as well as advisory services to help Canadian businesses grow and succeed. Its investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of risk capital solutions. For more than 75 years, BDC's only purpose has been to support entrepreneurs in all industries and at all stages of growth. For more information and to consult more than 1,000 free tools, articles and entrepreneurs' stories, visit bdc.ca.

SOURCE Business Development Bank of Canada

For further information: BDC Media Relations, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.bdc.ca/

