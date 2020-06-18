MONTREAL, June 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - BDC, Canada's bank for entrepreneurs, announced today the deployment of the Mid-Market Financing Program, part of the Government of Canada's Business Credit Availability Program (BCAP). The financing builds on the federal government's previous economic support programs and is intended to fund operational cashflow needs to ensure business continuity during this period of uncertainly. The program will be delivered working closely with businesses' primary lenders, and will include support for several sectors, including oil and gas, as previously announced.

Program details are as follows:

Loan sizes will range between $12.5 million and $60 million , available until or before September 30, 2020 ;

and , available until or before ; 90% of financing will be provided by BDC and 10% by the participating financial institution(s);

Four-year term, after which principal is to be repaid as a balloon payment;

Interest payments for the first 12 months will be capitalized and due at maturity.

"Since announcing this program, we have received positive feedback from medium-sized companies, demonstrating the demand for this type of credit solution to manage cashflow and activities. Many entrepreneurs are looking forward to the recovery and we hope that this initiative will provide them with the liquidity they need to adjust their operations and plan to emerge from this crisis." said Michael Denham, President and CEO of BDC.

"From the beginning of this pandemic, our government has been clear that we will do whatever it takes to support businesses of all sizes, in all sectors, across every region of our country. We have listened to business owners—introducing programs that help them retain their employees, cover operational costs and prepare them to emerge from this crisis ready to restart safely and rebuild quickly. Today's announcement will further help businesses make it through this tough period. We'll continue to be there for businesses and all Canadians," said the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade.

The Bank anticipates that qualifying companies will have annual revenues in excess of approximately $100 million and up to $500 million. These commercial loans will take the form of a junior loan done jointly with the business' primary lender or lending syndicate. To be eligible, businesses must have:

Been financially stable and viable prior to the current economic environment;

Been negatively impacted, directly or indirectly, by COVID-19 and/or the recent decline in oil and gas prices.

Interested medium-sized business owners are encouraged to speak with their primary lender who can assess if the program is appropriate for them. The primary lender will then communicate with BDC regarding next steps, including due diligence.

BDC has made it a point to provide as much information as possible to help entrepreneurs navigate through the various support programs available. The Bank has launched a dedicated hub on its website that includes free tools and advice, such as a COVID-19 business toolkit and a list of available support measures. More information can be found at bdc.ca/coronavirus.

