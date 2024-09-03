TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Call2Recycle Canada, Canada's leading battery collection and recycling organization, is thrilled to announce the achievement of 50 million kilograms of used batteries collected and recycled through its program since 1997 - the equivalent weight of 360 blue whales.

This significant milestone is the result of Canada's collective commitment to reduce waste, tackle climate change and build a circular economy. Industries, battery collection partners, governments, municipalities, service providers, and all Canadians have relentlessly helped power battery recycling across the country, introducing new recycling regulations, diverting used batteries from landfills, and recovering their valuable components to help bring Canada closer to its sustainability and circular economy goals.

As Canada accelerates its journey towards net-zero emissions by 2050, the safe and responsible management of batteries becomes increasingly essential. Building upon its 27 years of experience, Call2Recycle is at the forefront of this effort, implementing new provincial battery recycling plans and partnering with governments and industries across diverse sectors. With its recent expansion into Nova Scotia and upcoming program launches in Alberta and Yukon in 2025, Call2Recycle continues building a robust battery recycling infrastructure for Canada. Its public-facing "Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!" program counts more than 12,000 dedicated collection locations, providing 91% of Canadians access to battery recycling within 15 km of their homes for both household and e-mobility batteries.

Joe Zenobio, President of Call2Recycle Canada, said: "It's incredible to witness the positive impact Canadians have made since Call2Recycle's inception. We are incredibly grateful to all Canadians and our government partners, members, and collectors, especially those who laid the foundation of our program over two decades ago, for their support and commitment to our mission and environmental stewardship."

Christine Sinclair, Ambassador for the "Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!" program, declared: "Today, we not only celebrate 50 million kilograms of used batteries recycled but also a shared success that demonstrates the power of collective action. I'm very proud to see Canadians rally together to protect the environment through their battery recycling actions."

As reliance on battery power grows, Call2Recycle is committed to keeping pace with Canada's demand for safe and responsible battery management. The program has experienced unprecedented growth in recent years, seeing Canadians recycle almost 50% of this 50-million kg total in the past 4 years. This reflects not only the growing commitment to responsible recycling, but also the increasing number of provinces rolling out Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) recycling regulations, the surge of battery-powered micro-mobility devices such as e-bikes and e-scooters, and the billions invested in the surging Electric Vehicle (EV) market nationwide. This milestone serves as a springboard for continued battery collections, innovation, and partnerships, powering Canada towards its sustainable targets.

Call2Recycle encourages all Canadians to collect, protect, and drop off their used batteries at participating Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! locations, including retailers and municipalities. To find the nearest battery recycling location, visit recycleyourbatteries.ca.

Call2Recycle® is Canada's leading organization for battery collection and recycling, fulfilling product stewardship obligations on behalf of over 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries. Call2Recycle powers Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!, its household and e-bike battery collection and recycling program. The organization operates provincially-approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia. It also functions as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario, adhering to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. It offers collection and recycling services for household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg), as well as e-transport batteries used to power e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted over 50 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It upholds its commitment to operating the highest quality battery recycling program in Canada and holds certification in the most rigorous and globally respected standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 9001, as well as exclusively contracting with an ISO 27001 certified supplier for all IT infrastructure management. This reputation for excellence has enabled Call2Recycle to maintain trusted, long-term relationships with stakeholders and establish a network of more than 12,000 participating collection locations across Canada, including at leading retailers and municipal facilities.

