Bahamas Ministry Of Tourism Visits Montreal To Provide Tourism Updates And Urge Canadian Travel After Hurricane Dorian

In partnership with Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations, Minister of Tourism Dionisio D'Aguilar and Deputy Director General Ellison 'Tommy' Thompson provided key destination updates and offered travel industry media and partners critical education in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. Hotel participation included Grand Isle Resort & Spa, Warwick Paradise Island, Sandals, and the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board.

The BMOTA leaders reinforced the fact that while two Bahamian Islands, Grand Bahama Island and The Abacos, rebuild after the devastation caused by the storm there are still 14 unaffected Islands, including Nassau Paradise Island and the Out Islands, that are open for business and ready to welcome visitors for a tropical getaway.

"The Bahamas is still ready to welcome visitors and we are delivering the tropical getaway that your readers and clients are seeking," said Minster of Tourism Dionisio D'Aguilar during the luncheon. "The beautiful sun, sand and sea showcased by our fly away campaign are still just an airplane ride away."

To reinforce the enduring beauty, warmth and adventure of these 14 islands, the BMOTA debuted its new Fly Away brand campaign to entice travelers to fly away now. Destination partners also introduced exciting new developments, including Air Canada's increased airlift to The Bahamas.

Fly Away, the new multi-channel, creative campaign featuring Bahamian-American rock legend, Lenny Kravitz, reveals the authentic spirit of The Bahamas as a destination of adventure and discovery. Set to the lyrics of Kravitz's hit song Fly Away, the television commercial and supporting marketing efforts capture his deep personal connection to The Bahamas, as well as the pure adrenaline rush of exploring the archipelago's 100,000 square miles by boat and plane.

Paul Strachan, Senior Director Bahamas Tourist Office Canada said that Montreal is the second most important Canadian market in terms of visitor arrivals to The Bahamas and that Air Canada has increased its airlift from Montreal to Nassau. Beginning December 20, 2019 the non-stop service will increase operations from twice a week to four times a week.

The BMOTA senior executives expressed that the best way Canadians can help The Bahamas is simple: plan a vacation. In addition to planning a trip to The Bahamas, monetary donations to a reputable relief organization are most critical at this time for The Abacos and Grand Bahama Island. Those who wish to contribute can find a list of The Bahamas' verified partners at www.bahamas.com/relief.

