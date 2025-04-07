Canadians invited to vote on their favourite destinations for a chance to win $5,000 in Air Canada e-gift cards towards a dream vacation

MONTREAL, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada Vacations has launched the first-ever Travellers' Top Picks Awards in celebration of the company's 50th anniversary. The awards give Canadians a chance to vote for their favourite global destinations—and enter the Travellers' Top Picks Contest for a chance to win $5,000 in Air Canada e-gift cards towards their dream vacation*.

Starting today, Canadians can cast their votes across 10 travel categories curated by an expert Air Canada Vacations panel, from sun-soaked beach escapes to relaxing retreats and family-friendly adventures. When voting, Canadians can share personal experiences with Air Canada Vacations that contribute to a community-driven selection of top travel spots.

"This isn't just about destinations—it's about celebrating the stories and memories Air Canada Vacations and Canadians have created together for over half a century," said Nino Montagnese, Vice President of Air Canada Vacations. "The Travellers' Top Picks Awards invite everyone to help shine a spotlight on some of the world's hidden gems and make them accessible and exciting for all Canadians."

The 10 voting categories are:

Bucket List – Once-in-a-lifetime vacations offering unforgettable experiences.

– Once-in-a-lifetime vacations offering unforgettable experiences. Beach Vacation – Relaxing holidays spent lounging on sandy shores and swimming in crystal clear waters.

– Relaxing holidays spent lounging on sandy shores and swimming in crystal clear waters. Foodie Favourite – Culinary adventures featuring everything from street food to fine dining.

– Culinary adventures featuring everything from street food to fine dining. Adventure Travel – Thrilling outdoor destinations for exploration and activities.

– Thrilling outdoor destinations for exploration and activities. Arts & Culture – Destinations focused on local arts, history, and cultural immersion.

– Destinations focused on local arts, history, and cultural immersion. Family – Fun-filled vacations for families of all ages.

– Fun-filled vacations for families of all ages. Wellness – Restorative getaways that focus on relaxation, yoga, spa treatments, and health.

– Restorative getaways that focus on relaxation, yoga, spa treatments, and health. Romance – The perfect places to fall in love.

– The perfect places to fall in love. City Break – Urban escapes exploring the world's most vibrant cities.

– Urban escapes exploring the world's most vibrant cities. Hidden Gem – Off-the-beaten-path destinations that offer charm and uniqueness.

Voters can enter for a chance to win $5,000 in Air Canada e-gift cards, which can be used towards a dream vacation. Voters can also earn bonus entries for the Travellers' Top Picks Contest while casting their vote. Voting is open until June 30, 2025, and winning destinations will be announced in September 2025.

Winning destinations earn the title of "Best in Category" for 2025 and receive a Travellers' Top Picks Winner's badge highlighting their uniqueness and appeal. The accolades will be shared across the travel community, helping fuel a nationwide conversation about the best places to visit globally.

*Conditions apply. Click here for full contest rules and regulations.

About Air Canada Vacations:

Celebrating 50 years of making dreams travel, Air Canada Vacations is a leading travel expert that delivers unparalleled travel moments to Canadians. A repeat recipient of the Agents' Choice Award and Travel Pulse Canada Readers' Choice Award, the tour operator offers expertly curated vacation packages that include all-inclusive options, Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, excursions, and a variety of activities and experiences. With destinations spanning the globe, including Mexico and the Caribbean, Central and South America, Europe, Canada, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, and Asia, Air Canada Vacations makes travel easy and memorable for Canadians. For a seamless travel experience, Air Canada Vacations offers enhanced customer service with access to destination representatives in key regions, ensuring local service and support throughout the trip. Air Canada Vacations packages include flights on board Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge and the ability to earn and redeem Aeroplan® points. To learn more about making your dreams travel, visit aircanadavacations.com.

