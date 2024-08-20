TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - While the back-to-school season is typically associated with children returning to classrooms, it also represents an important opportunity for adults who want to upgrade their skills.

With so many literacy organizations, libraries and community centres ramping up their offerings, September is ripe with resources, programs and a renewed focus on education that can greatly benefit adult learners.

Having strong literacy skills can vastly improve the outcomes of Canadians. Without strong literacy skills, an employee's prospects of progressing up the ladder at work are limited, and they're less able to succeed in the workplace. According to UNESCO, adults with low literacy skills have incomes that largely flatline through their careers. Conversely, individuals with higher levels of education typically see their income rise to two or three times higher than what they earned at the beginning of their careers.

Additionally, Canadians with low literacy are more than twice as likely to experience unemployment than those with higher levels. Adults with low levels of literacy often have difficulty securing housing, rely more heavily on social assistance, and are more likely to find themselves incarcerated.

For some adults, the thought of skills upgrading can be daunting due to previous negative experiences with school. However, many adult literacy programs designed for adults are tailored to be supportive and accommodating. Free programming, flexible scheduling and dedicated support services help to mitigate barriers, making education more accessible.

For those looking to upgrade their skills this fall, ABC Life Literacy Canada offers the following tips:

Identify your goals: What is your purpose for upgrading your skills? Are you looking to enhance specific skills, obtain a high school diploma, or change jobs? Understanding your goals will help you select a program that aligns with them.

Do your research: Investigate various adult literacy and skills upgrading programs. Look for ones that offer the resources, flexibility and support you need. Consider factors such as program length, format (online vs. in-person) and reputation. Visit LookUnderLearn.ca for a searchable list of academic upgrading programs in your town.

Consider your schedule: Opt for programs that offer flexibility, such as evening, weekend or online classes. This can make it easier to balance your studies with work and family responsibilities.

Communicate with family and employers: Keep your family and employer informed about your educational goals and commitments. Their understanding and support can be invaluable, and they may be willing to offer flexibility to accommodate your studies.

Practice self-care: Balancing multiple responsibilities can be stressful. Ensure you take time for self-care, including regular exercise, adequate sleep and relaxation. Maintaining your physical and mental health is crucial for staying productive and focused.

"This time of year, when everyone is thinking about children heading back to school, there's a large cohort of adults who are also taking steps to improve their lives," says Alison Howard, Executive Director of ABC Life Literacy Canada. "By investing in upgrading their literacy skills, adults can achieve personal growth, improve their career prospects and engage in lifelong learning. The back-to-school season is a reminder that learning is a continuous journey, beneficial at all stages of life."

To access free adult literacy programs and resources and begin your skills upgrading journey, visit abclifeliteracy.ca.

