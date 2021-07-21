In addition to offering exclusive brands, the latest tech to learn from anywhere, and new low prices on hundreds of school essentials, Staples Canada has launched its New School HQ portal – an online source for all things back to school – and continues to offer a convenient and safe shopping environment with in-store, curbside pickup and fast, free home delivery options.

"Like many Canadians, we're encouraged by the change that we're seeing across the country, and are hopeful that back to school will look a little more normal this year," said David Boone, CEO, Staples Canada. "We recognize that there are still many unknowns and, no matter what our return to class looks like, we're focused on supporting Canadian students, parents and teachers on their unique educational journeys this fall to make the continued transition to the New School as seamless as possible."

In advance of this important time of year, Staples Canada stores from coast-to-coast have been transformed to welcome customers and meet their changing needs. This includes a bigger technology assortment to support in-person and remote learning; an expanded assortment of learning and creativity products for all ages; a new Clean, Safe and Well aisle dedicated to cleaning and sanitizing solutions, and all-new workspace selections of all sizes and styles.

The latest tools from the best brands

As the New School HQ, Staples Canada has the knowledge, expertise and essentials to help Canadians prepare for a return to school during this critical time of the year. This includes offering new and exclusive products from the best brands like Pep Rally, Gry Mattr, General Supply Goods & Co., and more, while providing great value for customers.

Equipping educators for success with new Teacher Membership Program

Staples Canada has introduced the Staples' Teacher Membership Program, providing educators with exclusive perks, competitive pricing on supplies and dedicated services. It's free to join the program, and is available to teachers, staff and faculty at all public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities as well as home educators. Benefits include:

Exclusive Offers: Members receive discounts on supplies, tech and print and marketing services at Solutionshop.

Members receive discounts on supplies, tech and print and marketing services at Solutionshop. Service: Teachers will have access to one-on-one service with an account manager and have twice as long to return purchased items.

Teachers will have access to one-on-one service with an account manager and have twice as long to return purchased items. School Tools: Teachers can create and share their class-specific lists of school supplies with parents and students. Staples Canada will donate three per cent back to the school for every purchase made.

Teachers can create and share their class-specific lists of school supplies with parents and students. will donate three per cent back to the school for every purchase made. Perks: Every quarter, members receive free colour copies and photo prints, as well as annual appreciation gifts.

Giving back to communities with the annual supply drive

Back for its 16th year, Staples Canada's annual Staples for Education school supply drive will take place from August 14 to September 19. Staples stores throughout Canada will partner with a charity in their community to raise funds for school supplies for children in need.

Prioritizing a safe shopping experience

To help Canadians shop in-store with confidence this back to school season, Staples Canada stores follow the ShopSafe™ Program to keep associates and customers safe. In-store health and safety protocols include physical distancing guidelines, all-day disinfection, face mask requirements, sanitization stations and a ShopSafe app that gives customers the option to join a virtual queue in-store during peak times. Customers can also enjoy fast and free next day delivery on all staples.ca orders and two-hour Contactless Curbside Pick-Up.

