Avion Rewards wins prestigious 2024 International Loyalty Award for second consecutive year

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada's Avion Rewards has been recognized for the second year in a row as "Loyalty Program of the Year (Americas)" by the International Loyalty Awards. The awards recognize the pinnacle of excellence and innovation in loyalty on a global scale.

"To be recognized for two consecutive years amongst leading global brands is another proud milestone for our business," said Neil McLaughlin, group head, Personal & Commercial Banking, RBC. "We know that consumers and merchants are looking for more value and innovation in their loyalty program. With Avion Rewards, we've built a compelling platform that connects retailers with millions of Canadians and delivers distinctive benefits every day."

Avion Rewards is a consumer engagement platform available to all Canadians, regardless of where they bank. It provides members with the ultimate flexibility to shop, save, earn and redeem on both everyday items and aspirational rewards. With its market-leading travel value proposition, extensive roster of over 2,400 retail partners, unparalleled experiences, innovative features and payment capabilities, Avion Rewards provides its members with a comprehensive rewards experience that spans their entire shopping journey.

"This is a great honour and a true testament to the hard work of our dedicated team and the strength of our merchant partner network," said Niranjan Vivekanandan, SVP & head, Loyalty & Merchant Solutions, RBC. "We look forward to further innovating and enhancing our program, so we can continue to deliver an unmatched loyalty experience for our Avion Rewards members."

The Loyalty Program of the Year (Americas) award includes entries across all categories from this region, including countries in North, Central and South America and surrounding islands and territories. The International Loyalty Awards have been taking place for 13 years and all categories are judged by an influential and respected judging panel, which comprises of over 25 loyalty experts working in all markets and sectors.

About Avion Rewards

Avion Rewards is a loyalty and consumer engagement platform that provides Canadians with the flexibility to shop, save, earn and redeem for everyday merchandise, aspirational rewards and experiences. Its exclusive shopping companion, Avion Rewards ShopPlus, enables members to access offers seamlessly, saving them time and money right where they shop online. Additionally, as one of the largest travel providers in Canada, Avion Rewards makes it possible for members to benefit from the program's market-leading "any airline, any flight, any time" travel offering, as well as its flagship Avion credit cards and concierge service.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 94,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

