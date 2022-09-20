MONTRÉAL, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Avantis Cooperative, one of the largest cooperatives in Quebec with net sales of over $650 million and also the biggest BMR Dealer in the province, is extending its exclusive agreement with JRTech Solutions, Canada's largest provider of electronic shelf labels, to equip additional BMR hardware stores with Pricer electronic shelf labels (ESLs).

JRTech Solutions' exclusive partnership with Avantis Cooperative. (CNW Group/JRTECH SOLUTIONS INC.)

Having already installed 15 of its BMR locations with Pricer ESL technology from JRTech Solutions, Avantis Cooperative will install 9 additional stores including the upgrade of its landmark store, BMR Lac Megantic, which was the first hardware store of any banner ever installed with digital smart labels in North America.

"While there are many solutions that claim to be less expensive, BMR Lac Mégantic's longevity and performance is proof-positive that we have achieved a much better return on investment with Pricer digital price tags than we could have with any other solution," mentions Israel Ward-McNally, Retail Vice President at Avantis Coopérative. "Furthermore, over the last decade, JRTech has proven to be a trusted and reliable partner. By expanding this strategic relationship with JRTech Solutions, we are ensuring that we continue to rollout pricing accuracy, appropriate inventory control and enhanced customer experiences throughout our chain of stores."

"This particular deal is a milestone for us because it includes updating the BMR Lac Megantic store which is not only the first-ever hardware store installed with digital price tags in North America, but it was also our very first client." says Diego Mazzone, President and CEO of JRTech Solutions. "Remarkably, 12 years later, our original labels are still working which is a profound testament to the efficiency of Pricer's infrared communication platform. This is unheard of with any other electronic shelf label technology on the market which typically only lasts around 3 to 5 years."

About Avantis Cooperative

Avantis relies on the strength of more than 15,650 agricultural producers, entrepreneurs, and consumers as well as the expertise of 1,350 employees. Avantis is very diversified and is present in the Chaudière-Appalaches, Eastern Townships, Capitale-Nationale, Mauricie, Laurentians, Bas-Saint-Laurent, North Shore and New Brunswick regions. Operating more than 110 business locations under the Sollio Agriculture, BMR, New Holland, Wacker Neuson, Sonic, Shell and SuperSoir banners, it is the largest cooperative in the network of Sollio Cooperative Group. For more information, visit www.avantis.coop.

About Groupe BMR

Groupe BMR is a subsidiary of Sollio Cooperative Group, which includes close to 300 renovation centers and hardware stores in Quebec, Ontario and the Maritimes. The retail sales of Groupe BMR and its members are estimated at more than $1.3 billion per year, and some 8,000 people work in this network. Groupe BMR is the leading Quebec player in the hardware industry and operates under the BMR, Agrizone and Potvin & Bouchard banners. For more information, visit bmr.ca.

About JRTech Solutions Inc.

JRTech Solutions Inc. is a privately held corporation, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. JRTech Solutions Inc. is the leading Canadian Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) provider and the largest distributor of Pricer Electronic Shelf Labels in North America, involved in over 900 store installations with over 13 million labels installed since 2008. JRTech Solutions has the largest installation base of ESLs within the North American hardware industry with over 400 full-store installations. For further information, visit www.jrtechsolutions.com.

About Pricer

Pricer AB is a leading global technology company serving the rapidly growing smart retail market with in-store digital solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. Through electronic shelf labels, advanced technology, such as optical wireless communication and AI, and continuous innovation, Pricer offers the foundation for in-store communication and efficiency. The industry leading Pricer platform delivers benefits from 30 years of deployment experience and is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com.

Press contact : Lunedrée Bénobon, Marketing Manager, 514 889-7114, [email protected]

