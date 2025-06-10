AuditBoard Announces Seventh-Annual Audit & Beyond

2025 conference to feature industry-altering AI innovations and strategic enterprise-focused content.

Registration is open for AuditBoard's seventh-annual customer and industry conference, Audit & Beyond, an event tailored to compliance, risk, and audit professionals. This year's theme is "Redefining the future of risk: Opportunity in the age of AI."

Registrants who sign up by July 22 receive an early bird savings of $400 , and attendees can also earn up to 16 continuing education (CPE) credits.

Previous attendees found value in Audit & Beyond's networking opportunities, high-caliber speaker lineup, and exploration of connected risk in the evolving world of AI.

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- AuditBoard , the leading global platform for connected risk transforming audit, risk, and compliance, today announced registration is open for its seventh-annual customer and industry conference, Audit & Beyond , an event tailored to GRC professionals. This signature conference brings together customers and partners from across the entire AuditBoard ecosystem and will feature more than 40 sessions in four learning tracks dedicated to surfacing actionable insights and effective strategies for practitioners and their teams.

Since 2021, there has been an average attendance increase of 52 percent year-over-year. In 2024, 6 of the Fortune 10 and 30 of the Fortune 50 attended the event. This year's event is expected to draw over 1,500 in-person attendees and will take place October 21-23 at the bayfront Gaylord Pacific Resort in San Diego, California.

"This is our most anticipated Audit & Beyond yet, and we're so excited to connect with and celebrate our customers and fellow industry practitioners in San Diego later this year," said Justin Greenberger, Chief Customer Officer at AuditBoard. "Our customers will be able to connect with industry experts and hundreds of other AuditBoard customers to uncover new solutions and shape the future of connected risk in the age of AI."

Previous attendees have lauded Audit & Beyond for the value it provides:

"Phenomenal atmosphere of thought leadership in the industry," said Brandon Masin, IT Audit and SOX Manager at Eaton Corporation. "Went above just showcasing the tool, and really emphasized the connected risk megatrend that we all need to take back to our organizations to prioritize."

"Audit & Beyond is perfectly named because the experience and learning is beyond just audit," said Keather Wood, Senior Manager, Controls and Governance at TTX Company. "It connects the full risk ecosystem to provide a complete experience for the GRCA professional. Great giveaways, amazing locations, and overall awesome time learning, growing, and networking."

A full conference agenda and speaker list for Audit & Beyond 2025 will be released in the coming weeks. Attendees who register by July 22 receive an early bird savings of $400, and all attendees can also earn up to 16 continuing education (CPE) credits. Virtual registration, which includes access to four live keynote sessions, is free. Sponsors of this year's conference include KPMG, Deloitte, EY, Protiviti, RSM, Crowe, A-LIGN, Delinea, Security Scorecard, and more.

AuditBoard's unwavering commitment to its customers has led to a number of accolades, including being named one of G2's Best Software Products for two consecutive years, receiving a Security Award for Best in Information Security, garnering a Cybersecurity Breakthrough Award as the Overall Best Risk Management Solution in 2024, and being recognized as the top Platform as a Service by the 2024 Stratus Awards.

To learn more and register for Audit & Beyond, visit auditboard.com/audit-and-beyond .

