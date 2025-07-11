LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- AuditBoard, the leading AI-powered global platform for connected risk transforming audit, risk, and compliance, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Governance, Risk, and Compliance Software 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US53615325, June 2025). We believe this recognition highlights the tangible business value AuditBoard customers realize by leveraging the company's AI-powered connected risk platform to manage risk across their organizations.

"We are honored to be named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for GRC Software," said Happy Wang, Chief Technology Officer at AuditBoard. "We are continuously seeking customer feedback to inform our product roadmap to better empower our customers to inform risk decision-making, enhance resiliency, and enable revenue growth for their organizations."

According to the report, "Specific strengths include streamlined and automated risk management programs across the entire risk life cycle, the leveraging of AI-equipped workflows for effective risk management, and automated and agile exception management workflows."

"AuditBoard has been consistently addressing market needs by extending its platform beyond its traditional audit management capabilities," said Philip D. Harris, CISSP, CCSK, Research Director, Governance, Risk and Compliance Services, IDC. "The company's staff expertise comes directly from the industry practitioner pool of audit and cybersecurity professionals and subject matter experts, allowing the company to stand apart from other competitors. Additionally, the AuditBoard platform brings simplicity to GRC management across the enterprise, enabling customers to begin gaining immediate value from the platform once it is deployed."

AuditBoard has consistently been recognized for its industry-leading platform and rapid growth, and recently extended its international presence to Germany. The company now serves over 50% of the Fortune 500, was named to the Deloitte Fast 500 list for the sixth consecutive year, and was acquired in mid-2024 by London-based Hg for over $3B in one of 2024's biggest VC-backed PE transactions.

In addition to also being recognized as a Major Player in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Sustainability Management Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52995125, May 2025) and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide ESG Reporting and Compliance Management Applications 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52995025, May 2025), AuditBoard's connected risk platform was named a G2's Best Software Products for two consecutive years, received a Cybersecurity Breakthrough Award as the Overall Best Risk Management Solution in 2024, and was named the top Platform as a Service by the 2024 Stratus Awards.

