AuditBoard leads category for two consecutive quarters after the launch of its RegComply offering.

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- AuditBoard , the AI-powered global platform for connected risk transforming audit, risk, and compliance, today announced it was named a leader in eight categories in the Summer 2025 Grid Report from G2.com :

Audit Management

Enterprise Risk Management

Third-Party and Supplier Risk Management

IT Risk Management

Environmental, Social, and Governance

Governance, Risk, and Compliance

Security Compliance

Regulatory Change Management

AuditBoard was once again named a leader in both Audit Management Software and Enterprise Risk Management Software, having led both of these categories for over five years consecutively. The company was also recently named to G2's 2025 Best Software Awards , being recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Governance, Risk & Compliance Software Products.

The continued recognition in the G2 Summer 2025 report validates the significant business value customers gain by leveraging AuditBoard's powerful connected risk platform to strategically manage enterprise-wide risk. This value is driven by innovative, customer-focused solutions such as the recently released AI Governance solution . It aims to help customers meet AI best practices outlined in frameworks like the National Institute of Standards and Technology's AI Risk Management Framework (NIST AI RMF) and protect their organizations from the cyber, reputational, and financial risks associated with noncompliance.

The positive impact AuditBoard is having on global enterprises is evident in recent customer comments posted on G2 :

"We've been using AuditBoard for over six years now, and it's honestly been a game-changer for our team. It makes managing audits, SOX, and risk assessments so much easier and more organized. The platform is super user-friendly, and it keeps getting better with new features and improvements. It's become a go-to tool for us, and we really enjoy using it."

"I primarily use AuditBoard for OpsAudit and Workstream. It's nice how well they align together, creating one convenient place to perform audit work. AuditBoard continues to make updates to enhance the user experience. The program seems intuitive for management outside of the Internal Audit department."

"AuditBoard is the best audit and GRC software in the marketplace. The user experience and constant improvements make the software approachable yet refreshing."

"At AuditBoard, our singular focus is on delivering an exceptional customer experience, because their success is truly our ultimate measure. We prioritize listening intently to our customers, which enables us to build solutions that not only drive an impressive three times their return on investment, but also deliver tangible improvements to their daily work," said Justin Greenberger, Chief Customer Officer at AuditBoard. "We design our platform with user experience at the forefront, ensuring it's intuitive and seamlessly integrates into their operations. It's this commitment to their experience that has earned the trust of over 2,000 enterprises, including more than half of the Fortune 500."

To receive a copy of the complete G2 Spring 2025 Grid Report, visit AuditBoard.com .

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard's mission is to be the category-defining global platform for connected risk, elevating our customers through innovation. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust AuditBoard to transform their audit, risk, and compliance management. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the sixth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte.

