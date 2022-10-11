Immersive experience showcases Audi's commitment to EV innovation, and turns the brand's vision for a better future into a conversation about progress featuring innovative Canadian panelists

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - After a whirlwind tour, Audi's House of Progress makes its North American debut in Montréal, Canada this October 13-16. From Tokyo to São Paolo and most recently in Milan for Design Week, the House of Progress will present Audi's vision for the future of premium mobility through an immersive consumer experience that highlights the brand's complete EV lineup, showcases Audi's grandsphere concept car, and depicts Audi's forward-thinking commitment to sustainability. Intentionally set in the birthplace of transportation in Quebec – Cirque Éloize, Montréal's first train station – the complimentary ticketed event will walk guests through the evolution of the brand's rich history of performance, and design and look ahead to Audi's forward-thinking progression to digitization and sustainability.

"The Audi House of Progress is a platform to spark meaningful conversations with thought leaders about our passion for progress and our vision for the future of premium mobility.

Progress seen and felt through our evolution of performance as we build sustainable concepts, partnerships and initiatives," said Audi Canada President Vito Paladino.

House of Progress will cultivate conversations about tomorrow as thought-leaders across multiple disciplines, practices and verticals, share their vision on how progress can drive change through a series of thought-provocative panel discussions starting on October 14th and running daily. Panelists include Nino Di Cara, Founder and President of Electric Autonomy Canada who will report on insights about Canada's transition to electric vehicles and the future of transportation. Byron & Dexter Peart, Montreal natives and co-founders of cult curated marketplace, GOODEE also join the stage. The Pearts will share their commitment to sustainability through designing essential homewares and lifestyle products driven by the desire to create a smarter, kinder and more beautiful world.

More thought-leading panelists include Omar Gandhi, Canadian architect and founder of award-winning modern architecture studio based in Toronto and Halifax who received the Governor General's Medal in Architecture in 2018, and Dan Climan, Montréal-born artist known for making artwork that mixes digitalism with nostalgia. Joining the conversation, Spencer Reeder, Director of Government Affairs and Sustainability at Audi of America, will share his perspective on what progress means to Audi.

In addition to showcasing Audi's EV line-up and acting as a platform for conversations around progress and the future, the House of Progress will also present Audi's grandsphere concept car for the first time in Canada. The second in a series of visionary concept cars, the grandsphere provides a glimpse of how tomorrow's first-class automotive comfort will look: electric, automated, and intuitive, providing self-driving luxury at its finest.

The House of Progress is one of many steps Audi is taking in its dedication to going electric. By 2025, the brand plans to have a portfolio of more than 20 all-electric models that when charged with green electricity, emit zero carbon.

Tickets for House of Progress are currently sold out. Please stay tuned for additional openings. All panel discussions will be live streamed through Audi's YouTube channel.

About Audi House of Progress:

The House of Progress is an immersive experience that turns Audi's vision for a better future into a conversation about progression. A future driven by the values, mindset and aspirations of our customers. A future that we are reshaping, together. After successful stops in Tokyo, São Paulo and Milan, Audi's House of Progress is making its first stop in North America. House of Progress will be the home of a fully immersive experience that brings together a passion for longevity and wellness with Audi's commitment to progress. From October 13-16 in Montréal, walk through the pages of progress, be immersed in intricate design, witness the art of aerodynamics in-motion, experience the future of premium mobility and listen to industry experts inspire us to achieve new heights.

