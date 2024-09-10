Audi Canada welcomes Isabella Rossellini as featured speaker for the 13th installment of its Innovation Series

Rossellini made her cinematic debut in 1979 in Paolo and Vittorio Taviani's The Meadow. Since then, she has appeared in numerous other films, including Blue Velvet, Wild at Heart, White Nights, Cousins, Death Becomes Her, Fearless, Big Night and Joy. In addition to being a successful actress and filmmaker, Rossellini has a keen interest in animals and wildlife conservation. Her award-winning short films Green Porno, Seduce Me and Mammas offer comical and scientifically insightful studies of animal behaviour.

"I was able to evolve and live different chapters of my life as the doors closed. I didn't do this to break the norms. I did this because I follow my curiosity. If you follow your curiosity, there are many things in life that are interesting," said Rossellini during the talk.

Rossellini's numerous honours include an Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead and the Women in Film Courage Award, as well as Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. In 2010, she was honoured at the Savannah Film Festival for Outstanding Achievement in Cinema and in 2013, she was awarded the Berlinale Camera at the Berlin International Film Festival.

"We are extremely grateful to have had Ms. Rossellini as our thirteenth Audi Innovation Series featured speaker and are proud to help her celebrate the launch of her latest project, Conclave," says Cort Nielsen, Public Relations Manager Audi Canada. "As one of the world's most prominent, innovative and influential storytellers, Ms. Rossellini has established herself as a preeminent voice in film," Nielsen concluded.

The full moderated chat will be available this fall on select Audi Canada channels.

About the Audi Innovation Series

The Audi Innovation Series is a unique Canadian speaker series created to spark dialogue by featuring world-renowned individuals who have changed the trajectory of their respective fields. The series highlights Audi Canada's commitment to celebrating progressive thought leadership and promoting innovation through dialogue. The series has formerly hosted fashion icon, Tommy Hilfiger; Netflix co-founder, Marc Randolph; Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak; Toronto Raptors Vice-Chairman and President Masai Ujiri; Academy Award-winning actor and musician, Jared Leto; multiple award-winning actress and musician, Jennifer Hudson; Academy Award-winning director, Spike Lee; and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Bob Woodward ; Academy Award winner Sarah Polley; globally recognized writer, director and actor, Ethan Hawke; and global fashion icon Vera Wang. Follow @AudiCanada on Instagram, X, Facebook and YouTube.

