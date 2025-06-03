In collaboration with Montreal's Iregular Studio, Audi's immersive experience celebrates the art of performance through light, legacy, and innovation.





Open to the public all F1 weekend.

AJAX, ON, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - This Formula 1 weekend, Audi lights up the Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal (200 De la Commune St. W.) with Audi Haus Performance Art, a three-day immersive experience open to the public from June 13-14 from 11AM-8PM and June 15, 11AM–5PM. The exhibit, created in collaboration with Montreal-based digital art studio Iregular, is where motorsport legacy meets light artistry. It's a celebration of Audi's relentless pursuit of performance, engineering excellence, and boundary-pushing design.

Audi Haus Performance Art brings immersive experience to Montreal’s F1 Weekend (CNW Group/Audi Canada)

"Audi Haus Performance Art is a reflection of who we are — leaders in design and technology" says Joseph Ottorino, Director of Marketing, Audi Canada. "Iregular – a studio that pushes the boundaries of digital and immersive art through light is a natural partner for Audi. Together, we're telling a broader story of innovation brought to life by a medium that we are both deeply passionate about."

Iregular, known globally for its award-winning interactive installations, architectural projections, and large-scale digital sculptures, transforms Audi's technical precision into dynamic, living art. Expressed in three illuminating chapters, the exhibit invites guests through a sensory journey, introducing them to Audi's next generation vehicles, each brought to life through interactive installations. From the visceral growl of a RS engine to the effortless energy of an e-tron electric design, visitors will step into a world where Vorsprung durch Technik comes alive in a whole new light.

Guests can also get behind the wheel of Audi's most dynamic vehicles, including the A5, Q5, Q6 e-tron, and Q4 e-tron, with test drives available Friday through Sunday from 12PM to 5PM. Whether you're exploring all-electric innovation or classic Audi performance, it's a chance to experience Vorsprung durch Technik firsthand.

Vehicles on display include:

RS 6 Avant GT – a living legacy inspired by the iconic Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO.

A6 e-tron – the most aerodynamic Audi of all-time.

S5 – the next generation of Audi where power meets finesse.

SQ5 – a bold benchmark SUV with a powerful, commanding silhouette.

R8 GT – a representation of decades of motorsport heritage.

RS e-tron GT performance - the most powerful Audi ever built.

RS Q8 performance – the most powerful ICE to ever wear the RS badge.

RS3 – adrenaline-charged and returning to Canada.

F1 fans, automotive enthusiasts and design lovers alike are invited to experience how Audi's legacy is illuminating the road ahead.

Event Details:

Where: Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal (200 De la Commune St W)

Dates: Friday, June 13 – Sunday, June 15

Time: Friday-Saturday from 11AM–8PM, Sunday from 11AM-5PM

Free & open to the public.

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 21 locations in 12 countries. Audi and its partners are present in more than 100 markets worldwide.

In 2024, the Audi Group delivered 1.7 million Audi vehicles, 10,643 Bentley vehicles, 10,687 Lamborghini vehicles, and 54,495 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2024 fiscal year, Audi Group achieved a total revenue of €64.5 billion and an operating profit of €3.9 billion. As of December 31, more than 88,000 people worked for the Audi Group, more than 53,000 of them at AUDI AG in Germany. With its attractive brands and numerous new models, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, fully networked premium mobility.

SOURCE Audi Canada

Audi Canada: Cort Nielsen, Spokesperson, Phone: +905.428.5820, Email: [email protected], www.audi-mediacenter.com