Audi Canada Celebrates Global Cuisine with Fourth Installment of The Audi Sustainability Dining Series

TORONTO, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Continuing its focus on sustainability in all facets of life, Audi Canada presented the fourth installment of its Sustainability Dining Series in Canada, on April 24th. Hosted at DaNico Toronto, this latest installment brought together French culinary giant, two Michelin Star Chef Jérôme Schilling, with DaNico's Michelin-starred Chef Daniele Corona.

Chef Schilling, brought to Canada by Franco Stalteri and Donato Carozza of Charlie's Burgers for a limited Canadian engagement, holds two Michelin stars and the prestigious title of Meilleur Ouvrier de France (MOF). Trained in Alsace, he honed his craft under celebrated masters Joël Robuchon, Roger Vergé, Thierry Marx, and Jean-Luc Rocha before taking the helm at Restaurant LALIQUE – Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey in Sauternes.

Chef Corona, a distinguished figure in the culinary world, comes from a family deeply passionate about food in his hometown of Naples, Italy. In 2018, Chef Corona made a significant transition from the Amalfi Coast to Canada, taking on the role of Executive Chef at Liberty Entertainment Group's Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto. In 2023, Chef Daniele Corona brought his expertise to DaNico Toronto, where he continues to redefine Italian cuisine with unmatched creativity and passion.

The two chefs worked together to create a once-in-a-lifetime, 3-course menu using local and sustainable ingredients. The menu included:

Appetizer

Interpretation of 2019 Vintage: Seabream, Grapefruit and Lovage

Seabream tartare, Dashi pearls, Hollandaise, Smoked guacamole, Grapefruit bark.

Main

Astice, Asparago Bianco E Ortica

P.E.I. lobster, Local white asparagus marinated in ponzu, Fresh nettle tapenade, Organic trout roe foam.

Dessert

"Save the Coffee"

Namelaka with soft caramel insert, Coffee mousse, Tonka gelato.

"As Audi Canada has maintained its overarching commitment to responsible and sustainable development, this dining series continues to let us shine a spotlight on how sustainability plays a part in every facet of modern life. It allows us to tell the story of sustainable practices in one area that we will have in common – sharing a meal," said Cort Nielsen, Spokesperson for Audi Canada.

"It was indeed a privilege to have two global culinary heavyweights like Chef Schilling and Chef Corona create a spectacular dining experience, while focusing on sustainable ingredients and practices," concluded Nielsen.

This dinner, the fourth iteration of the Audi Sustainability Dining Series, follows the successful collaborations Audi Canada created previously with dinners featuring celebrated global chefs Alex Atala (Brazil), Michael Hunter (Canada), Lucas Sin (New York), and Eva Chin (Canada).

