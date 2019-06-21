Attawapiskat celebrates groundbreaking for their new youth centre

ATTAWAPISKAT FIRST NATION, TREATY 9 TERRITORY, ON, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in infrastructure is about investing in people and communities. It is about improving the quality of life in Indigenous communities by helping to increase access to facilities that can bring people together as a community.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, congratulated Chief Ignace Gull and the entire community of Attawapiskat on the groundbreaking for their new youth centre.

The facility, which includes a new basketball court, will serve as a safe community space for the youth of Attawapiskat to pursue physical, social and cultural activities. Indigenous Services Canada is investing up to $15 million in this project.

The youth centre facility is set to be completed by summer 2020.

Quotes

"The new Attawapiskat Youth Centre is a testament to the creativity and determination of a community dedicated to health and to healing. We know First Nations are among the youngest, fastest-growing populations in Canada and that their success will drive Canada's prosperous future. My congratulations to the community and to Chief Ignace Gull on breaking ground for the construction of the Attawapiskat Youth Centre. Today is an exciting day, and I look forward following your future successes."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

"This project will go a long way to restoring a heart to our community, when it is completed it will become a focal point for our healing, and enhancement and preservation of our Nation's traditional values for future generations of our youth."

Chief Ignace Gull

Attawapiskat First Nation

Quick Facts

Attawapiskat is approximately 670 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario , and is only accessible by winter road or by air.

is approximately 670 kilometres northeast of , and is only accessible by winter road or by air. An interim youth centre was completed in summer 2018.

The total estimated cost of the Attawapiskat Youth Centre is approximately $15 million .

. In December 2018 , Attawapiskat hired two new employees to assist with the development and implementation of youth programming at the interim centre.

, hired two new employees to assist with the development and implementation of youth programming at the interim centre. The Government of Canada provided over $3.3 million last year to support the mental wellness needs of Attawapiskat's residents that included $2,879,015 for the Choose Life initiative which supports communities in Nishnawbe Aski Nation territory by providing immediate funding relief for youth at risk of suicide

