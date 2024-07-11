AtkinsRéalis supports excellence in health care in Quebec by winning a major modernization contract for the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital

MONTRÉAL, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded an important contract from the Société québécoise des infrastructures (SQI) for the expansion and modernization of the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital.

"AtkinsRéalis is very proud to collaborate on such a complex mandate. The Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital is one of the largest healthcare facilities in Quebec, and this expansion marks a significant step forward in advancing health infrastructure in the province," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer of AtkinsRéalis. "As an engineering leader, we continually strive to raise the standards of services provided, and it is through transformative projects like these that we will meet the community's changing needs."

The winning consortium, which includes AtkinsRéalis, will provide mechanical and electrical engineering services for the completion of this long-awaited project, which will add 720 beds and 26 neonatal cribs.

"The contract to modernize the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital is a testament to our undeniable commitment to excellence in the healthcare sector and our great expertise in delivering projects of this magnitude," said Stéphanie Vaillancourt, President, Canada at AtkinsRéalis. "The project is of immense importance to Quebec's healthcare landscape. It not only aligns facility improvements with the latest technological advances, but also enables the hospital to enhance the care it provides and become a benchmark for the province's future medical infrastructure."

The scope of work in this contract will include:

Design and building mechanical and electrical engineering surveillance services,

3D building information modelling according to the BIM process,

The LEEDv4 BD+C approach.

As a leader in our field, AtkinsRéalis has been involved in the design, building, operation and maintenance of some of the largest healthcare infrastructures around the world.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

