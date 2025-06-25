MONTREAL, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, today announced that it has entered into a private agreement with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec ("La Caisse") for the repurchase for cancellation of 7,000,000 common shares of AtkinsRéalis held by La Caisse at a price of $90.87 per share, for a total consideration of approximately $636 million. The repurchase price represents a discount of 3% to the closing price of the shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") on June 25, 2025 and will be paid using cash on hand.

The repurchase will be made in connection with the periodic portfolio rebalancing of La Caisse. Once the repurchase is completed, La Caisse will hold approximately 27.4 million common shares, representing approximately 16.5% of AtkinsRéalis total common shares outstanding.

"This transaction with La Caisse, a leading shareholder of AtkinsRéalis, is consistent with our capital allocation framework outlined at our 2024 Investor Day and represents an opportunity to create shareholder value. Our strong balance sheet following the recent sale of our interest in Highway 407 ETR allows us to be well positioned to take advantage of opportunities like this. We will also continue to pursue our global growth strategy from our head office, which has a dedicated strong management team based in Montreal," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of AtkinsRéalis.

"La Caisse has been a key partner of AtkinsRéalis for nearly three decades, during which time our investment has significantly contributed to the company's growth and success," said Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice-President and Head of Québec at La Caisse. "We are now monetizing part of our investment while remaining the company's shareholder of reference, reflecting our continued confidence in its prospects."

A favourable decision was obtained from the Autorité des marchés financiers to exempt AtkinsRéalis from issuer bid requirements under applicable securities legislation applicable to the transaction, which will be made at a discount in accordance with the decision.

Information regarding the share repurchase, including the number of common shares repurchased and the aggregate repurchase price paid, will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com following the completion thereof. AtkinsRéalis will not issue any additional press release announcing the completion of this share repurchase.

Following the share repurchase, the Company will cease to repurchase its common shares from La Caisse in accordance with an exemption granted by the TSX in March 2025 in connection with its normal course issuer bid that commenced on March 17, 2025, which allowed La Caisse to maintain its proportionate shareholding percentage of the issued and outstanding common shares.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

References in this press release to the "Company", "AtkinsRéalis", "we", us" and "our" mean, as the context may require, AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. or all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates. Statements made in this press release that describe the Company's expectations or strategies constitute "forward-looking statements", which can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "objective", "plans", "projects", "should", "will", "likely", or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. The Company cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and that future outcomes could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking statements herein reflect the Company's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after this date. The Company does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

For More Information: Media: Harold Fortin, Senior Director, Global External Communications, [email protected]; Investors: Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000 ext.57553, [email protected]