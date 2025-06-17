MONTREAL, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, today announced key leadership appointments to its Executive Committee. These changes are designed to reinforce the company's ability to deliver on its "Delivering Excellence, Driving Growth" strategy by enhancing operational execution, strategic alignment, and global growth capabilities.

Executive Appointments

Effective August 23, 2025, Louis G. Véronneau will rejoin AtkinsRéalis as Chief Operating Officer, based in Montréal. In this role, he will lead the company's global operations, including Transformation, Strategy, Technology, M&A, Deliver Work, and Global Communications. As we continue to expand the deployment of capital into acquisitions to support our strategy, the M&A team will move to also report to Louis so that strategy, acquisitions and transformation can be most effectively aligned to create value. The COO role is central to driving operational excellence and ensuring that enterprise-wide initiatives are tightly aligned with the company's financial and strategic goals.

Louis will be instrumental in advancing the company's margin improvement agenda by embedding disciplined execution, accelerating transformation, and optimizing delivery models across the business. He brings over 30 years of leadership experience across investment management, infrastructure, industrials, and legal sectors. He most recently served as Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Real Estate Investments at PSP Investments, where he oversaw a global portfolio valued at approximately $38 billion. He previously served as Executive Vice-President and Chief Transformation Officer at AtkinsRéalis, where he played a pivotal role in launching the company's transformation strategy. His earlier career includes senior roles at Bombardier, TD Securities, and Abitibi-Consolidated.

On September 1, 2025, Kate Kenny will join the company as Chief Growth Officer, based in London. She will lead the company's global growth agenda, including oversight of the Global Technology Centre (GTC), Win Work, Marketing, Government Relations, and global capabilities. The CGO role is designed to drive sustainable, profitable growth by strengthening client engagement, expanding market presence, and deploying differentiated, end-to-end capabilities that support delivery across the full project lifecycle.

Kate's appointment reflects AtkinsRéalis' commitment to building on its growth momentum and unlocking new opportunities through innovation, strategic positioning, and client-centric solutions. Kate brings over two decades of experience in infrastructure, consulting, and urban development. She spent the majority of her career at Jacobs, where she held a variety of P&L and growth leadership roles across the UK and Europe. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President and General Manager for Jacobs' approximately $2 billion European business, overseeing more than 7,500 professionals across strategic consulting, transportation, water and environment, the built environment, and major programs.

"These appointments reflect our ability to attract high-caliber individuals who bring deep industry expertise and proven leadership," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of AtkinsRéalis. "Louis will build on the strong foundation of our transformation journey to drive the next phase of operational excellence and margin improvement. Kate will lead our global growth agenda, strengthening client engagement and expanding our market presence. Together with our broader leadership team, they will help accelerate our strategy and deliver long-term value for our clients and shareholders."

Transition of the COO Office

These changes follow the planned departure of Philip Hoare, who will step down as Chief Operating Officer in summer 2025 to pursue new professional opportunities. Philip has played a critical role in shaping the COO office and advancing the company's operational excellence agenda. "I want to thank Philip for his outstanding contributions to AtkinsRéalis and for laying the foundation for a strong and structured COO office," added Ian L. Edwards. "His leadership has been instrumental in driving growth and performance across the organization."

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

