MONTREAL, June 13, 2025 /CNW/ - BWT Alpine Formula One Team today announces a partnership with AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear organization that prioritizes people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 12, 2025: Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of AtkinsRéalis, and Karel Loos, Head of Trackside Engineering at the BWT Alpine Formula One Team, mark the official launch of the engineering partnership between AtkinsRéalis and the BWT Alpine Formula One Team on the eve of the Canadian Grand Prix weekend at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal. (Photo: Sam Bagnall / BWT Alpine Formula One Team) (CNW Group/AtkinsRéalis)

Drawing on its extensive experience in key markets such as aerospace, defense, nuclear energy, and complex high-performance engineering and design, AtkinsRéalis will collaborate with BWT Alpine Formula One Team on joint initiatives. The collaboration will leverage shared resources such as technology, expertise, and facilities to achieve mutual objectives, including the development of an engineering academy to build capabilities across the partnership. This partnership aspires to foster technological innovation, uphold engineering excellence, and develop new ways of working within their respective fields.

Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, AtkinsRéalis:

"We are proud to partner with BWT Alpine Formula One team, starting at this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix. By combining our global expertise with BWT Alpine Formula One Team's pioneering spirit, we're creating a relationship where seasoned engineers and rising talent can grow together, challenge conventions, and deliver real-world impact in performance, sustainability, and technological excellence. We look forward to working together to train and develop the engineers of the future."

David Sanchez, Executive Technical Director, BWT Alpine Formula One Team:

"We are excited to enter into this partnership with AtkinsRéalis; as competitors in Formula One, cutting-edge engineering is the most important part of the team's operations. The wide variety of groundbreaking technology mastered by AtkinsRéalis excellently combines with the fast-paced world of motorsport and we are excited to begin this new relationship this weekend in Montreal and beyond."

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About BWT Alpine Formula One Team

BWT Alpine Formula One Team competes in the FIA Formula One World Championship with Grand Prix race winner Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto under the leadership of Executive Advisor, Flavio Briatore. The team, bought by the Benetton Family in 1986, was moved to Enstone, Oxfordshire, in 1992 where it is still based today. Renault bought the Italian-run team in 2000 and rebranded as Alpine F1. The team has a winning legacy, having won the Formula One World Championship seven times including the Drivers' World Championship [1994, 1995, 2005 and 2006] with Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso, and the Constructors' World Championship [1995, 2005 and 2006]. The team's most recent triumph came at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, the 50th victory overall. The team finished the 2024 season strongly with two podium finishes and ended the year sixth place overall in the Constructors' Championship. For more information, please head to www.alpinef1.com

