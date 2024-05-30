MONTRÉAL, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, announced today that we have been awarded the contract to deliver Owner's Engineer (OE) services for the Belleville Terminal Redevelopment Design-Build Project in British Columbia by the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

"Not only does this project underline AtkinsRéalis' innovative approach to excellence, but it also marks another milestone in a long track record of delivering comprehensive solutions for complex infrastructure projects across the world," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We thank the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for the continued trust and confidence placed in our team."

The Belleville Ferry Terminal serves as a crucial link between Vancouver Island and Washington State, facilitating cross-border transportation services and supporting international trade. The redevelopment project will transform the terminal into a state-of-the-art international gateway for passengers and cargo. It will also help stimulate economic growth, while creating a welcoming port of entry for tourists and business travellers in the region, and greatly improve the travelling experience of all ferry passengers.

"We will leverage our multidisciplinary engineering teams and extensive experience in marine terminal projects for the benefits of the community," said Stéphanie Vaillancourt, President, Canada at AtkinsRéalis. "We have a long history of successful project delivery with the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, having supported various phases of the Belleville Terminal Redevelopment project since 2017. We look forward to helping create a more sustainable infrastructure that enhances the travel experience for all ferry passengers and meets the evolving needs of this key transportation hub."

The upgraded terminal will align with the Canada-US Land, Rail, Marine, and Air Transport Preclearance Agreement (LRMA). The scope of AtkinsRéalis' contract includes:

Coordinating with the Ministry and the Project Team to prepare a comprehensive, multidisciplinary Statement of Requirements.

Supporting the Ministry and the Project Team during the procurement phase by participating in collaborative meetings with Design-Build proponents, responding to inquiries, and evaluating submissions.

Supporting the implementation of the Design-Build Agreement throughout the design, construction, and commissioning phases.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

