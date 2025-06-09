AtkinsRéalis and EDF to expand existing global partnership to collaborate more closely and respond to new nuclear reactor opportunities around the world.

This agreement will expand the strategic partnership between Canada and France , enabling better integration of their nuclear industries while preserving each country's sovereignty over their respective proprietary CANDU® and EPR technologies.

The agreement also includes potential collaboration around waste management and fuel production.

Both companies will continue to compete on reactor technology selection where appropriate.

EDF and AtkinsRéalis have the potential to support local value creation by driving enhanced Canadian job opportunities.

MONTREAL, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, today announced it has concluded a pivotal collaboration agreement with Électricité de France (EDF), one of the world's leading electricity production and distribution companies.

"This collaboration agreement with a world-class organization like EDF is a gamechanger for the nuclear industry and makes good strategic sense," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "There is a global need for more cleaner, affordable and reliable energy that can only be achieved with nuclear power. Only by scaling up our efforts can we address the need for more low-carbon energy and for global market demand of 1000 large and small reactors."

The collaboration agreement, which will expand the strategic partnership between the two nuclear power nations and better integrate their respective industries, will cover both pre-technology and post-technology vendor selection processes and will include:

Engineering support

The provision of non-reactor equipment

Sharing of best practices

Installation and commissioning services

Engagement between the centres of excellence of each organization

Both companies will continue to compete on reactor technology vendor selection processes where appropriate or when asked by governments and developers in support of global efforts to transition to low-carbon energy.

"AtkinsRéalis is already working with EDF in the UK and France as a strategic partner in their new nuclear build program. This collaboration strengthens our relationship and will enable both organizations to extend international capacity, while harnessing their collective expertise and technical capabilities, to support the next wave of nuclear generation in the coming years," said Joe St. Julian, President, Nuclear, AtkinsRéalis.

"The deepening of our partnership with AtkinsRéalis underscores EDF's commitment to steering progress in the nuclear industry alongside our valued Canadian partner. By combining their global and complementary expertise, knowledge and skills, both our companies demonstrate their dedication to fostering innovation and bolstering both our nations' nuclear capabilities for enhanced energy sovereignty and security. The power of working together will drive us forward in Canada, in Europe and around the world," said Vakis Ramany, SVP, International Nuclear Development, EDF.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 490TWh, and a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's "raison d'être" is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41.5 million customers and generated consolidated sales of €118.7 bn in 2024.

With 66 reactors in operation worldwide, 57 reactors currently in operation in France and 9 reactors in the United Kingdom, EDF has the world's largest nuclear fleet operated by one single operator.

EDF provides a suite of technologies built on over half a century of experience such as EPR, the EDF's flagship product already in operation in three countries: China, Finland & France and with two units under construction (Hinkley Point C) and two units under development (Sizewell C) in the United Kingdom. The French New Nuclear Programme is also under development with 6 nuclear reactors to be built in France with 8 in option.

News and information are at www.edf.fr or follow EDF on LinkedIn

About AtkinsRéalis' Nuclear Business

AtkinsRéalis has over 70 years of global nuclear expertise, delivering nuclear technology products and full-service solutions to nuclear utilities around the world. AtkinsRéalis is the steward of CANDU® nuclear technology, operating on four continents, and provides advisory and engineering services to other nuclear developers. With an innovative technology portfolio, including access to over 500 patented solutions, AtkinsRéalis solves technically complex challenges across the whole nuclear lifecycle from design and new build through asset management and from life extension and late life management through decommissioning and waste management. AtkinsRéalis operates and manages government nuclear research sites, transforming ageing infrastructure and safely managing legacy nuclear waste. AtkinsRéalis' CANDU technology also allows for the co-production of medical radioisotopes for cancer detection and treatment. The company also supports cancer treatment through its partnership with TerraPower to extract isotopes from legacy nuclear material. Learn more on our Nuclear market page.

