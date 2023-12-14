MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis [SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.] (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, announces today that it has signed a contract with the Miami-Dade Aviation Department (MDAD) to provide design services for Runway Incursion Mitigation at Miami International Airport's (MIA) Hot Spot 4. The Company will provide professional engineering services to make taxiways safer for pilots by reducing potential conflict points and by helping MIA meet Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) compliance guidelines.

"Our proven track record of world-class engineering and innovative solutions have made air travel safer, easier and faster time and time again," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "Our extensive multidisciplinary expertise within the aviation sector empowers our clients to successfully sustain operations while simultaneously transforming their assets to support future passenger growth."

The FAA's Runway Incursion Mitigation (RIM) program reviews airfield geometry to identify high-risk areas where the potential exists for runway incursions. Incursions occur when an aircraft, vehicle or person infringes within the protected operational areas designated for aircraft landing and takeoff.

Under a six-year $11.5 million contract, AtkinsRéalis will prepare the design and construction documents to reconfigure geometry of taxiway connectors and provide bid and work site inspection services for the construction of new exit and crossover taxiways and the adjustment of existing taxiways, which will keep this portion of the airport in FAA compliance. MIA is among the ten busiest airports in the United States.

"We are global leaders in digital design," said Steve Morriss, President, Engineering Services, U.S., AtkinsRéalis. "Our worldwide experts love to collaborate on project objectives and leverage their expertise, insights, and best practices to our client's benefit, enabling safe and efficient construction."

AtkinsRéalis' Global Technology Center (GTC) built a 3D model of MIA's RIM hotspot, allowing the project team to visualize various reconfiguration options and develop a detailed construction phasing plan where three runways and four taxiways converge.

AtkinsRéalis has worked at all the top 50 airports across the United States and has more than six decades of experience working in Miami-Dade County. The team provided similar RIM design services at San Diego International Airport (SAN), the nation's busiest single-runway airport, without any interruption to regular flight operations. AtkinsRéalis has a strong presence in Florida and recently completed the design for the reconstruction of Runway 09L-27R work at the Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport (OPF). The Company currently provides General Civil Engineering Services to MDAD under a separate contract.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

For further information: Media: Harold Fortin, Senior Director, Global External Communications, [email protected]; Investors: Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]