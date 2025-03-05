Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishinabek Breaks Ground on a Mercury Care Home

ASUBPEESCHOSEEWAGONG NETUM ANISHINABEK, TREATY #3 TERRITORY, ON, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, at a groundbreaking ceremony with Chief Sherry Ackabee, Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu stood alongside Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishinabek to witness construction begin on a Mercury Care Home and Wellness Centre, a specialized facility dedicated to addressing the community's unique health needs associated with mercury exposure due to pollutants released into the English-Wabigoon river system.

The Minister reaffirmed the federal investment of $82 million to support the capital cost of the Mercury Care Home's construction. In addition, the Minister, on behalf of Canada,

is also committed to supporting the members of Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishinabek living with mercury poisoning now and into the future. Through a 30 year agreement, Canada has also committed $68.9 million for the community to place in a trust to support the operations of the Mercury Care Home so that community members will be able to receive care and support close to home and with dignity.

The Mercury Care Home and Wellness Centre is a community-led project. Community leadership identified the health needs of the community and worked with Indigenous Services Canada to establish the terms of the building design, construction, ownership, and control of the facility. The approximately 6,500 square metre Mercury Care Home will provide modern, specialized care in a facility designed to incorporate culture and tradition into healing.

Once complete, the home will offer primary and long-term care services for members of the community affected by mercury exposure. The facility will provide holistic care, treatment, and services such as assisted living supports, rehabilitation, allied care, traditional healing and cultural activities and supports, where health professionals from various areas work together to jointly manage patient care.

Indigenous Services Canada continues to support community leadership as they take steps toward realizing their vision for health care delivery.

Quotes

"At last, my people will have access to dignified care for the terrible impacts of mercury on our health. I honour the past leaders, as well as the many grassroots people, who persevered for so long to make this dream come true. Canada has promised Grassy Narrows that it will be there as a partner to make sure that our community members can come home and receive the quality care they need. I honour Minister Hajdu for reaching this historic milestone towards Canada keeping its sacred promise to Grassy Narrows. In the same breath, I call on Canada to take quick action to compensate our people fairly for the ongoing mercury crisis, and to end industrial threats to our land, water, and people"

Chief Sherry Ackabee

Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishinabek

"Water is life. It is essential for health, prosperity, and community well-being. But for decades, the community of Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishnabek was denied access to clean water by the inaction of successive federal and provincial governments. In 2015, the federal government made a commitment to work closely with community leadership on a path forward of their choosing to heal from the devastating effects of tainted water. Our combined efforts have led us to today's groundbreaking ceremony. This milestone brings to life the community's vision for health care delivery in Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishnabek. Having health care at home means members can get care without leaving their community. We will be there for as long as it takes to support the community as they continue to grow and heal."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishinabek, also known as Grassy Narrows First Nation, is a remote Northern Ontario community located approximately 70 km directly northeast of Kenora, Ontario .

community located approximately 70 km directly northeast of . In 2018, Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishinabek completed an independent Community Health Assessment that further demonstrated the need for a Mercury Care Home and later a Mercury Care Working Group was established.

A team of experts, supported by the Mercury Care Working Group developed a detailed service plan outlining the health programs and services to be provided in the Mercury Care Home based on needs identified in the Community Health Assessment.

Indigenous Services Canada has supported the Mercury Care Home project by committing $82M for its construction and $68.9M though a 30 year agreement for its operation. In recent years, the Government of Canada has also worked with Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishinabek to advance initiatives that support the community living with the legacy of mercury contamination. Some of that work includes: A commitment to construct new drinking water and wastewater facilities to meet the community's growth needs. The building of a new health centre in Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishinabek that, together with the planned new Mercury Care Home and Wellness Centre, will provide residents with access to health services for community members. Ensuring access to human biomonitoring data when requested by community members. With the Government of Ontario, Canada has supported the operation of the Mercury Disability Board since 1986, established to oversee the distribution of mercury-related disability benefits to qualified applicants, including beneficiaries from Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishinabek.

