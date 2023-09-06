ASEAN-Canada Joint Leaders' Statement on strengthening food security and nutrition in response to crises

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - WE, the Member States of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Canada gathered in Jakarta, Indonesia on 6 September 2023 at the ASEAN-Canada Summit to Launch the ASEAN-Canada Strategic Partnership;

RECOGNISING the region's inter-connectedness and vulnerabilities in the face of contemporary global challenges, such as rising geopolitical tension and conflict, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global food security, the threat of climate change as well as natural disasters, and hence further recognise the importance of joint efforts and mutual support in the region and beyond.

DO HEREBY DECLARE TO:

COMMIT to maintaining and supporting ASEAN as the epicentrum of global growth and to increase concerted efforts between ASEAN and Canada in sustaining supply in the food trade supply chain despite disruptions.

SUPPORT the ASEAN Leaders' Declaration on Strengthening Food Security and Nutrition in Response to Crises adopted on 5 September 2023.

REAFFIRM our commitment to strengthen cooperation on food security and nutrition, through promoting trade and investment, capacity building, sharing of experience and best practices, as well as infrastructure development in the agricultural sector.

COMMIT to collaborating on rapid actions to strengthen food security and nutrition in response to crises, including by ensuring unimpeded trade and flow of agri-food products and addressing the immediate bottlenecks in the availability of essential farm inputs, including the supply of seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides and their raw materials, food storage and logistics facilities, and refraining from imposing unjustified trade barriers, restrictions and other trade-distortive measures on agri-food trade.

FURTHER COMMIT to enhancing ASEAN-Canada cooperation to strengthen regional preparedness for long-term resilience and sustainability of agri-food systems in line with the ASEAN Leaders' Declaration on Strengthening Food Security and Nutrition in Response to Crises.

COMMIT to intensifying efforts in eliminating barriers that may hamper, delay, or deny access to fertilizer supplies, including through direct investment in fertilizer production plants in the region, promoting the adoption of sustainable use and management of fertilizers, and developing and adopting innovative technologies and climate-smart agriculture practices.

FURTHER COMMIT to enhancing ASEAN-Canada cooperation to strengthen regional preparedness for long-term resilience and sustainability of agri-food systems, including by tackling climate change and contributing to climate-smart agricultural systems, while contributing to food security and securing farmers' livelihoods, reducing food loss and waste, curbing biodiversity loss, addressing unequal access to safe and nutritious foods, and facilitating the supply and delivery of essential farm inputs, such as seeds and fertilizers, food storage and logistics facilities.

STRIVE to closing the gender gap and advancing women's empowerment in agriculture and food systems, including but not limited to supporting women's access to financial and advisory services, digital technologies, and access to markets, to deliver additional benefits in terms of incomes, nutrition, food security and resilience for women, ultimately leading to added benefits for their families and communities.

TASK the relevant sectoral bodies of ASEAN to follow-up and implement this Joint Statement with Canada to work toward ensuring regional food security and food availability and rapid response in times of crises.

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]